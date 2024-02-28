Newton canceled February break due to the teachers strike. More and more students skipped school as the week went on.

A spokesperson said each day saw more absences, with 39 percent of students absent on Friday, the final day of the former break. Thirty-one percent missed school on the first day, Tuesday (school was out Monday for the Presidents’ Day holiday).

Newton student absences rose to nearly 40 percent of students by the end of the district’s canceled February break last week, as the district sought to make up learning days lost to the recent teachers strike.

Staff absences, meanwhile, were lower than usual, McDonough said: About 7 percent of staff reported planned absences last week, versus about 12 percent on a typical day.

Advertisement

Staff had to report any planned absences before the week began, McDonough said, and the return-to-work agreement hammered out by the union and School Committee prohibited teachers and other staff from taking time during the make-up days, unless they were sick or had an exceptional circumstance, such as getting married.

Multiple parents said in advance of the break they were going ahead with planned family vacations; some were unable to get refunds on plane tickets and hotels, while others said they didn’t worry about missed school work since some educators told them they expected higher-than-normal absences and were likely to review material already taught. Many principals made clear to families that there wouldn’t be graded assessments or tests. But other parents said they were eager to reestablish a routine that was lost during the two-week strike and that it was too soon to take their children back out of school.

While the strike was underway, the School Committee on Feb. 1 decided to cancel the break. As families had only about two weeks’ warning to change their plans, the superintendent said students would not be penalized for missing school. Most notably, Superintendent Anna Nolin told the committee that the canceled vacation days would not apply to the district’s high school attendance standard, which allows no more than two unexcused absences from a class each term.

Advertisement

Under state law, school must be in session for at least 180 days. But the teachers strike caused schools to shut down for 11 days, as the educators pushed for more parental leave and higher wages, among other things. The School Committee must still set its last day of school. The district has indicated it will likely extend its school year to the end of June, rather than canceling part of its planned April break as well.

As school leaders braced for high absences, they sent families information about how students could keep up remotely or catch up when they returned.

“While new content will happen this week, teachers will be mindful in their preparation that some students may be absent,” reads a FAQ for Newton North High School families. “Teachers will build in additional times for students who are absent to interact with the essential material when all students return.”

The Newton strike, the state’s longest since the 1990s, ended Feb. 2 after the educators and School Committee came to an agreement. It was the sixth strike by teachers in Massachusetts since May 2022.

The new union contract will cost the district $53 million more than the previous contract, includes a 12.6 percent cost of living increase over four years for teachers, a larger increase for classroom aides, and a dramatic expansion of paid parental leave. During the 2020-21 school year, the salaries for Newton teachers ranked among the top quartile in the state at an average of $93,000, according to state data.

Advertisement

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.