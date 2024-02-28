Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Boston; police reopen Mass. and Cass intersection

Boston police have reopened the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning.

The person was hit around 4:32 a.m. near the intersection of Hampden Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Police said Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard were reopened in both directions shortly before 8 a.m. Hampden Street between Albany Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard remained closed.