Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Boston; police reopen Mass. and Cass intersection

Boston police have reopened the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning.
The person was hit around 4:32 a.m. near the intersection of Hampden Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard.
Police said Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard were reopened in both directions shortly before 8 a.m. Hampden Street between Albany Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard remained closed.
Traffic Update: Hampden St between Albany and Melnea Cass remains closed. All other streets have reopened. https://t.co/S4NDyFKtAs— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 28, 2024
