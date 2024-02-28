fb-pixelPedestrian struck and killed in Boston; police reopen Mass. and Cass intersection Skip to main content

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Boston; police reopen Mass. and Cass intersection

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated February 28, 2024, 8:25 a.m.

Boston police have reopened the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning.

The person was hit around 4:32 a.m. near the intersection of Hampden Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Police said Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard were reopened in both directions shortly before 8 a.m. Hampden Street between Albany Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard remained closed.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.

Boston Globe Today