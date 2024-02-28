State panel approves Gabrielle Wolohojian, Healey’s former romantic partner, for Supreme Judicial Court bench

“You couldn’t have a more insider nominee,” council member Tara Jacobs, the only one to vote against the nomination, said during Wednesday’s meeting.

The Governor’s Council voted, 6-1, to elevate Wolohojian to the Supreme Judicial Court. A 16-year veteran of the appeals court, Wolohojian is Healey’s second appointee to the seven-member bench in the span of a few months, following Elizabeth “Bessie” Dewar .

Gabrielle R. Wolohojian, a state appellate court judge and the former romantic partner of Governor Maura Healey, won approval Wednesday for a seat on Massachusetts’ highest court, easily clearing a state panel responsible for vetting the governor’s judicial nominees.

Wolohojian, 63, has been widely lauded for her experience and temperament, having written 900 decisions and presided over roughly 2,700 cases since her appointment to the appeals court in 2008. But her long personal history with Healey has raised questions as well, chief among them how she would handle cases involving the governor or her administration.

One member of the Governor’s Council openly fretted about the optics of Healey picking her former partner of 12 years, saying it “troubled” her and fed into questions about the appearance of conflicts or favoritism. Healey leaned on a small group made up of mostly her current or former appointees to vet and recommend both Wolohojian and Dewar, a former Healey appointee in the attorney general’s office.

Wolohojian told members of the Governor’s Council this month that she applied for judicial openings under four administrations, including to the Supreme Judicial Court under both former governor Charlie Baker and Healey. Both times, she said, she underwent the same process, including an interview with the governor.

“Sitting from my chair, I have done everything like every other candidate,” Wolohojian told members of the Governor’s Council. “I don’t know what else I can do, other than do the process that’s been really in place since the [Michael] Dukakis administration.”

Wolohojian did not take questions from reporters after her hearing last week, and she has declined multiple interview requests from the Globe. Neither she nor Healey were on hand for Wednesday’s council meeting; nominees typically are not present for council votes.

Little known outside Beacon Hill, the Governor’s Council is an eight-member elected body tasked with approving judicial nominees, as well as any pardon or commutation recommendations the governor makes. Its seven current members are all Democrats; one seat is vacant.

A Columbia University School of Law graduate, Wolohojian served as an associate independent counsel in the Whitewater investigation into former president Bill Clinton in the 1990s and was a partner at Hale & Dorr, the firm now known as WilmerHale, before then-governor Deval Patrick nominated her to her current judicial post.

Healey has said publicly that Wolohojian would not need to recuse herself from cases involving her office. Wolohojian, however, previously recused herself from handling all cases involving the attorney general’s office during the eight years when Healey was the state’s top prosecutor. That included when she and Healey were still in a relationship and after they separated in 2019.

It was only after Andrea Campbell became attorney general last year that Wolohojian resumed hearing cases involving the AG’s office. Wolohojian does not currently recuse herself from cases involving the executive branch or its agencies, a court spokesperson said.

Wolohojian has said there may be times she would recuse herself from cases if confirmed to the state’s highest court. She told members of the Governor’s Council she would make such decisions on a case-by-case basis.

But over the course of a nearly four-hour hearing, none of the council’s seven members directly asked her how she would approach cases involving Healey or the first-term Democrat’s administration — despite some publicly raising that as a concern.

One council member told the Globe she felt “uncomfortable to come out and blatantly” ask Wolohojian about matters involving Healey, saying she believed her credentials were being unfairly overshadowed by her former relationship with the governor. Marilyn M. Petitto Devaney, a Watertown Democrat, asked the judge, generally, if there are any matters in which she envisioned having to step aside.

“I tried to be polite,” Devaney said in an interview. “Maybe I could have done it better. But she had gone through so much negativity in this [confirmation process].”

Healey this week defended the judge’s answer about recusal, saying her plan to make calls on a case-by-case basis is “the appropriate answer.”

“You are not to answer about hypotheticals, as a judge, when it comes to evaluating recusal,” Healey said during an appearance on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio.”

Healey acknowledged the optics of the pick “are unusual,” but she said Wolohojian was highly qualified to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court, the oldest continuously sitting appellate court in the Western Hemisphere.

“I can assure you,” Healey said Tuesday. “I have utmost confidence in the job that she’ll do on an incredibly important court. I’m proud of that nomination.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.