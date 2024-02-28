Fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Greenland, N.H.

A person was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Greenland, N.H. on Wednesday, forcing the closure of two travel lanes for several hours, officials said.
“Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible,” State Police wrote on X at 10:20 a.m. “Updates will be shared here when available.”
#TrafficAlert ⚠️Troopers are investigating a crash that has resulted in 1 fatality on I-95 South. Two lanes are currently closed in the area of Exit 3A in Greenland. Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible. Updates will be shared here when available. #NHSP pic.twitter.com/mgxoCuKFog— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 28, 2024
The victim’s age and gender weren’t disclosed. It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or others were injured.
State Police said shortly after 12:20 p.m. that the scene had cleared and all lanes had reopened.
“Investigation ongoing,” troopers wrote on X.
#UPDATE: All lanes on I-95 South have reopened and the scene has cleared. Investigation ongoing. #NHtraffic https://t.co/MZTsTNOAmw— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 28, 2024
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
Advertisement
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.