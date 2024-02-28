Fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Greenland, N.H.

“Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible,” State Police wrote on X at 10:20 a.m. “Updates will be shared here when available.”

A person was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Greenland, N.H. on Wednesday, forcing the closure of two travel lanes for several hours, officials said.

The victim’s age and gender weren’t disclosed. It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or others were injured.

State Police said shortly after 12:20 p.m. that the scene had cleared and all lanes had reopened.

“Investigation ongoing,” troopers wrote on X.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

