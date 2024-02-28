Undocumented Guatemalan man arrested in Gloucester after conviction on sex assault on child, immigration officials say

“This individual represented a dire threat to the residents of Massachusetts,” said Todd M. Lyons, director of ERO’s Boston field office. “Unlawfully present, convicted sex offenders should not be given the opportunity to reoffend. The victim of his crimes deserves better from our justice system.”

The 34-year-old man, whose name was not released, was arrested Feb. 21 by deportation officers from Enforcement and Removal Operations, a division of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

Federal immigration officials last week arrested an undocumented Guatemalan man in Gloucester who had been released from custody despite being convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, officials said.

Advertisement

The man, who entered the United States without authorization in April 2011, was convicted last month in Gloucester District Court of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 and a separate charge of assault and battery, federal officials said.

Federal officials issued an immigration detainer against him after learning he was being held at the Essex County House of Correction following his arrest in December, officials said.

After his conviction, the man was ordered by the court to provide his information to the state sex offender registry and was released “back into the community,” officials said. It was not immediately clear what sentence the man received for his crimes.

“The unlawfully present Guatemalan national had been released by the Gloucester District Court, despite ERO Boston having filed an immigration detainer against him,” officials said.

Spokespersons for the Massachusetts Trial Court and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, which operates the jails there, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The man will remain in federal custody awaiting a hearing before a judge from the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, officials said. He was arrested as part of ICE’s latest enforcement effort, which arrested about 275 undocumented sex offenders between Feb. 5 and Feb. 16, the agency said.

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.