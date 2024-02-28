Work begins on new Washington Bridge lanes. How much will they help?

Early stages include design and ordering of materials, Rhode Island Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin said in an email Wednesday. The work to expand the temporary eastbound and westbound lanes on the unaffected eastbound side of the bridge could take about eight weeks , RIDOT said in announcing the plans last week.

PROVIDENCE — Work has begun on additional temporary lanes to help alleviate some of the backups caused by the closure of the Washington Bridge westbound.

Experts say the plan should help traffic flow through the area, although not as well as pre-closure, and it remains to be seen how much time travelers will save.

The state closed the westbound side of the Washington Bridge on Dec. 11 after finding critical failures in some bridge components. It’s been closed ever since, with traffic in both directions of Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River now sharing space. The number of lanes on a stretch of 195 have been reduced from four to two or, in some areas, three. When the expansion is done, the stretch will generally increase to three narrower lanes in each direction for the duration.

Meanwhile the DOT has also released some more granular detail about what those new lanes would actually entail and where they’d go.

Here are the plans:

The plans, which were submitted to the federal government for approval, show three new, narrower lanes westbound over the bridge. They also show the westbound lanes crossing over to the eastbound side about 3,000 feet closer to the Washington Bridge.

On the eastbound side, the state plans to increase the number of lanes from two to three on a stretch of the temporary roadway before and after the bridge. But the eastbound side of the bridge actually already has three lanes, with the third lane turning into an exit-only lane to Taunton Avenue. The new setup will let that far-right lane to both exit onto Taunton Avenue and continue straight on the highway.

The Federal Highway Administration confirmed it has signed off on the plan. The state will be implementing safety measures, like reducing the speed limit to 40 miles per hour, and having tow trucks and state troopers on standby.

“FHWA will continue to work closely with RIDOT on the final plan for ensuring safety for this traffic reconfiguration,” the federal agency said in a statement.

Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said last week the new lanes would mean a 50 percent increase in capacity in both directions compared to the bypass lanes that are currently there.

While it’s true that the number of lanes would increase by 50 percent — three is, of course, 50 percent more than two — it’s a more complicated equation when talking about actual highway capacity, experts told The Boston Globe. Capacity takes into consideration not just the number of lanes, but also things like the width of the lanes and how much of a shoulder the roadway has.

The state’s plans call for narrowing lanes to fit in the new ones, which will reduce the added capacity to some degree, experts said. Standard interstate highway lanes are 12 feet wide. The new configuration will have two 10-foot lanes and an 11-foot lane on the right. The new configuration of ramps will also affect how quickly drivers will be able to get through.

Jeffrey Freudberg, a retired Rhode Island Department of Transportation engineer, recently took a look for himself. Speaking as a private citizen, not a licensed engineer, he concluded that the new lanes won’t actually add 50 percent to the capacity.

On the eastbound lanes on the bridge itself, for instance, there are already three lanes, and there will be three narrower lanes with a newly configured exit, according to the plans. That will effectively reduce capacity eastbound compared to how it is now, at least when measured from a point on the bridge itself, Freudberg said.

Before and after the bridge, increasing from two to three narrower eastbound lanes will improve traffic flow overall, but that will be constrained because of a new configuration for the onramp from South Water Street and the offramp to Taunton Avenue, Freudberg said.

Westbound, Freudberg estimated that the new configuration would add 37 percent capacity, though he emphasized that that was a back-of-the-napkin figure based on his estimate of the existing and proposed lanes.

“It may be worth going ahead with this plan as it has some small benefit, but the public should understand the pluses and minuses and not expect it to be a panacea,” Freudberg said in an email. “Likely there still will be significant delays and queues in both directions, and it should not distract from getting a full reopening of all lanes as soon as possible by temporary or permanent replacement of the westbound bridge.”

Other experts interviewed by The Boston Globe — given a general description of the plan, but not the detail and experience Freudberg has access to — said the plan may not add up to 50 percent, but should still add capacity to the roadway. The number is difficult to pinpoint, said Lily Elefteriadou, a civil engineering professor at the University of Florida who once chaired a committee that puts out the nation’s highway capacity manual.

But “I don’t think that the 50 percent number is unreasonable,” Elefteriadou said when given a rough overview of the state’s plans, like the width and number of old and new lanes.

In response to questions about the capacity calculations, RIDOT spokesman St. Martin noted in an email that the number of lanes will increase by 50 percent.

“The exact amount of throughput for the new traffic configuration may be affected by time of day, crashes and adverse weather,” St. Martin said.

The capacity of the highway matters not just to commuters but to emergency services.

Captain John Potvin, the director of EMS in East Providence, said the city’s ambulances haven’t seen major delays due to the closure. After all, unlike your car, they have lights and sirens that people have to make way for. Since the bridge closed, the average hospital transport time for East Providence is about a minute or two longer than pre-closure, depending on what timeframe you’re looking at, Potvin said. The typical transport time is about 12 minutes.

“I don’t think the bridge itself has caused any issues for emergency vehicles,” Potvin said. “A little bit of a delay, but not much, and not anything that would be clinically significant.”

Potvin said he was hopeful that the addition of new lanes on the highway will help with those small delays.

