President Biden goes on offense on immigration: ‘The border is in chaos’

Biden is now playing offense, painting Republicans as the obstacle to border security and asylum reforms. He’s been buoyed by a special election victory this month by a Democrat in a New York swing district who ran on the immigration bill , and by polls showing the issue rising to one of voters’ top concerns.

But that’s all changed since congressional conservatives torpedoed a bipartisan bill this month that sought to reduce the historic numbers of migrants crossing the border and assist the overwhelmed communities receiving them.

WASHINGTON — Despite consistent Republican attacks on immigration over the past three years, President Biden largely avoided talking about the issue in public.

The president will head to the border in Texas on Thursday to push for the bill’s passage and blame Republicans and the party’s presidential front-runner, Donald Trump, for blocking it.

Biden has adopted a much harsher tone on the subject than customary for Democrats, startling the immigration advocacy community.

Still, the shift in tone may be welcome in places like Massachusetts, where state and local Democratic officials have begged the federal government for more resources to shelter and process migrants who have been bussed to the state from the border.

“His responsibility is to react to what people care about, and people in this country care about a border that has far too many people crossing than the resources can [handle],” said Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who helped negotiate the bipartisan border security bill. “I’m very glad the president is going to the border because he needs to talk about what is a legitimate crisis, but he also needs to continue to tell the story of Republican hypocrisy.”

In January, Biden said he’d “shut down the border right now and fix it quickly” if Congress approved the bipartisan bill, which would give him the authority to do so when crossings reach a certain threshold. And at a fund-raiser last week, Biden declared, “the border is in chaos.” He is reportedly considering executive actions that would curtail asylum claims at the border.

The harsher tone comes as tensions have flared within the communities that, for over a year, have been grappling with sheltering migrants. Officials in Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, and elsewhere have struggled to respond as busloads of migrants — many sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, to maximize the perception of chaos — have arrived in their cities.

In Dedham, Mass., for example, residents at a zoning meeting last week objected to a proposal expanding a catering service to prepare meals for migrants in emergency shelters in nearby communities. A shelter in a Roxbury community center sparked complex reactions in a neighborhood that had long felt underserved by state and city officials.

Similar struggles have played out in other states, where local officials have had to tap state and city resources to shelter the individuals and families who often arrive in the country with little to nothing, sometimes without even footwear or coats for northern winters.

Lisa Koop, national director of legal services for the Chicago-based National Immigrant Justice Center, works to help migrants find ways to stay in the United States and legally get jobs. She said there are communities across the Midwest that are unhappy being asked to shelter immigrants despite being long neglected by the government — although many neighborhoods and organizations have stepped up.

She criticized the Biden administration for the policies it is considering to further limit asylum and access to the border, saying it should instead focus on supporting communities trying to help migrants and expediting their ability to get jobs.

“It is really, really striking for the Biden administration to be using the language and pressing for the sorts of proposals — the notion that they want to be able to shut down the border to asylum seekers at certain points is just really outrageous,” she said. “It’s a real departure from their stated commitment to treating people humanely and restoring to order to the process.”

Chicago and Illinois officials have been highly critical of Texas’ campaign of busing migrants, saying the practice is needlessly cruel and designed to jeopardize their safety. After Chicago required buses to drop off at a central point during set hours, they have been leaving migrants in suburban communities instead, telling them to use commuter trains to get to the city, the mayor’s office said.

But Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, credited the busing with getting Democrats’ attention, saying Biden is only responding now because Democratic-run cities and states are finally experiencing what Texas has been dealing with as crossings have surged.

“The White House was not concerned at all until suddenly some of those illegal immigrants appeared in blue cities,” Cruz said.

Recent polls have shown rising concern about immigration. A poll released Monday by Monmouth University found 61 percent of Americans described illegal immigration as a very serious problem, up from 46 percent in 2019. And for the first time since the poll started asking about it in 2015, when Trump made it a central theme of his first presidential campaign, a majority — 53 percent — supported building a border wall.

Trump also will be visiting the border in Texas on Thursday. Unable to complete a wall during his first term, or to get Mexico to pay for it as he promised, he resorted to hard-line policies like the 2018 family separations. Trump has pledged an even more draconian approach to immigration if elected in November and has used dehumanizing language for immigrants to much criticism on the 2024 campaign trail.

Since taking office, Biden has adopted a more conservative approach to immigration than many Democrats would prefer.

Republicans have nonetheless hammered Biden on immigration and border security as the number of crossings into the country soared to historic levels as local officials begged Biden to do more to support them in sheltering the migrants, especially reimbursing costs and expediting work permits.

Biden endorsed negotiations between Senate Republicans and Democrats to attach border security provisions to sought-after money to help war-torn US allies Ukraine and Israel. After months of back-and-forth that infuriated the left, who were shut out of talks, negotiators reached one of the most conservative immigration deals in congressional history.

The compromise would have raised the standard for migrants to seek asylum in the United States and created a new authority to turn people away at the border once crossings reached certain levels. The deal would have provided additional money for border security as well as helping states shelter migrants and speed up work permits, but it did not contain any path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the country years ago. Republicans balked, claiming the deal was not hard-line enough.

Like Biden, Governor Maura Healey laid the blame for further struggles on Republicans.

“President Biden is doing what he can to address this, but Congress needs to act,” said Healey, who pressed that case in Washington last weekend for a National Governors Association meeting. “We had a deal, and [Republicans] walked away ... simply because Donald Trump said he didn’t want to see a deal before the election, even if that means hurting states and and hurting the country right now.”

Democratic pollster Matt Barreto said Representative-elect Tom Suozzi’s victory in the New York special election showed that talking about the need to increase resources at the border and not demonizing migrants is a winning strategy.

“Americans do not support more barbed wire and tear gas. We saw that during the Trump administration,” he said. “That is not a winning message.”

