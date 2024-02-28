McConnell’s departure as Senate Republican leader could leave the party without an adult in the room in Congress

But McConnell, of Kentucky, still was viewed as a legislator Democrats could deal with — who was willing to risk Trump’s wrath by occasionally standing up to him. So while McConnell’s surprise announcement Wednesday that he would leave his leadership position after the November election elicited glee from Trump-aligned senators who saw McConnell as an obstacle in the Make America Great Again movement, Democrats took no such pleasure.

WASHINGTON — During 17 years as Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell often infuriated Democrats, never more so than when he refused to consider a Supreme Court nominee from President Barack Obama in an election year but then allowed President Donald Trump to fill a high court seat that opened even closer to Election Day.

Instead, Democrats, who considered McConnell as the only remaining adult in Republican congressional leadership, expressed a feeling of dread, especially given the inexperience of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“I’m no Mitch McConnell fan, but his replacement could be a lot worse,” Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said. “I am concerned that the next Republican leader in the Senate will just bend a knee to whatever Donald Trump wants, no matter how crazy it is.”

McConnell was a Trump ally during most of his presidency. But they split sharply after the Jan. 6 insurrection, with McConnell calling Trump “practically and morally responsible” for the attack, although only after voting to acquit him following an impeachment trial. Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife, who was serving as Trump’s transportation secretary, was the first of several Cabinet officials to resign in protest.

Unlike other lawmakers who were initially critical of Trump’s role, McConnell never backtracked or reconciled.

And as the number of ardent Trump supporters has increased in the Senate, the 82-year-old McConnell’s grip on his leadership position began slipping at the same time as a health scare last year raised questions about how long he could continue in the job.

“Believe me, I know the politics within my party at this particular moment in time,” he said in a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, referring to his ongoing efforts to pass aid for Ukraine despite strong opposition from Trump and his strongest supporters in Congress. “I have many faults. Misunderstanding politics is not one of them.”

McConnell, who is the longest serving Senate party leader ever, said he would stay as a rank-and-file member until his term ends in January 2027, while making way for “the next generation of leadership.” Some of the new wave of MAGA Republican senators said they were eager for that changing of the guard.

“I’d love for somebody who is more concerned about the American border than they are about what’s going on 6,000 miles away,” said Ohio’s J.D. Vance, who was among 26 Republican senators who opposed the recent national security package McConnell negotiated that included aid to war-torn Ukraine and Israel this month.

McConnell, who became Republican leader in 2007, faced his first-ever challenge for that job in 2022. He easily fought it back, winning 37-10, but it signaled growing restlessness, particularly among senators elected in the Trump era. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who was one of the Republican rebels, said the next party leader needs a better relationship with Trump.

“The voters of my party are certainly going to choose Trump to be the nominee. If the voters in the country end up choosing him to be president, you’ve got to be able to work with somebody who the voters have selected,” Hawley said. “I think somebody who at least wants to function with Trump would be good.”

Three longtime current or former members of McConnell’s leadership team — Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, John Cornyn of Texas, and John Thune of South Dakota — are expected to run to replace him. Florida Senator Rick Scott, who challenged McConnell in 2022, also could run. And it seems likely that the next Senate leader will be more in tune with Trump.

All four of them already have endorsed Trump’s 2024 run. McConnell hasn’t yet.

Despite that, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, a McConnell backer who voted for the Ukraine aid bill, said he hopes the next Senate Republican leader will not be too closely aligned with Trump.

“Honestly, you’re the leader of the Senate. I don’t think anybody should become the staff of the White House,” Tillis said. “My view is you’ve got to have somebody that’s independent, willing to take the heat. That’s exactly why Mitch McConnell’s been such a successful majority leader and minority leader because he’s willing to take the heat.”

McConnell got plenty of heat from Democrats as well for his actions, including publicly declaring in 2010 that, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” McConnell, who was in the minority for most of Obama’s two terms, continually blocked his appointments by deploying the filibuster — a parliamentary maneuver that requires 60 of the chamber’s 100 members to overcome.

Democrats believe he abused the unique Senate tool, leading then-majority leader Harry Reid of Nevada to eliminate its use for executive branch and most judicial nominees in 2013. McConnell then eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees in 2017, clearing the way for one of Trump’s nominees.

“As far as I’m concerned, no one has done more damage to the Senate as an institution than Mitch McConnell,” said Jim Manley, a former top aide to Reid. Despite that history, Manley said he’s amazed that the Republican Party has shifted even further to the right than McConnell.

“He’s about as conservative as they get,” Manley said. “That was then and this is now and now it’s Trump’s party.”

McConnell cited Ronald Reagan in his announcement Wednesday and made no apologies for trying to secure more military aid for Ukraine despite the objections from Trump and other America First Republicans.

“I believe more strongly than ever that America’s global leadership is essential to preserving the shining city on a hill that Ronald Reagan discussed,” McConnell said. “For as long as I am drawing breath on this Earth I will defend American exceptionalism.”

But McConnell also acknowledged his advancing age and the shift in his party’s politics. Democrats were left hoping that the leadership change won’t increase the chaos on Capitol Hill.

“There’s going to be political differences for sure. But I hope . . . we will not allow the Senate to turn into the ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ over in the House,” said Senator John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat.

Manley said having two inexperienced, fully Trump-supporting Republican leaders in Congress could be trouble.

“The speaker is in way over his head and to the extent there was an adult at the table it was Senator McConnell,” Manley said.





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.