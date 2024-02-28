President undergoes physical exam

“They think I look too young,” Biden joked as he answered questions from reporters at a roundtable with law enforcement officials at the White House on Wednesday afternoon. “There is nothing different than last year,” he said, adding that “everything’s great.”

Biden, 81, traveled to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., land, for his annual physical, according to the White House, and spent about 2 1/2 hours inside Walter Reed. The White House was expected to release a summary of Biden’s physical later Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — President Biden underwent the third physical exam of his presidency Wednesday amid concerns over his age as he campaigns for a second term.

Events over the past few weeks have cast a spotlight on Biden’s age. He was described in a special counsel report over his handling of classified documents as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.” Polling shows that a majority of Americans have concerns about his age and ability to run for a second term. And Biden has made unforced errors at events, including recalling interactions with foreign leaders who would have been dead at the time those interactions took place.

As the presidential election heats up, the president has tried in recent days to assuage concerns over his age by reframing the focus on his likely Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump, who is four years younger and who makes a number of untrue, exaggerated, or outright false claims at each of his public appearances.

“You got to take a look at the other guy,” Biden said during an appearance this week on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name,” he added, referring to a video in which Trump, 77, appeared to forget the name of his wife, Melania.

White House officials have been asked for weeks about whether and when Biden would make the trip to Walter Reed. Last February, Kevin O’Connor, the president’s longtime physician, gave Biden a clean bill of health, calling him a “healthy, vigorous 80-year-old.”

But Biden’s advisers have declined to say definitively whether the president — the oldest in the nation’s history — will take any tests to assess his memory and cognitive abilities. (In recent weeks, Trump has bragged about taking the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a test that can help detect dementia and cognitive decline, but he has distorted the facts about the contents of the test. And the Montreal test, experts say, is neither definitive nor diagnostic.)

Doctors use their discretion in providing the Montreal and other tests. The Montreal test is recommended for older adults, but not all doctors do it. Physicians often use conversations with patients as a screening device.

Biden has also become noticeably slower in his movements in recent months, walking stiffly as he makes his way to the podium at appearances and taking the short stairs directly into the belly of Air Force One, rather than the taller stairs to the plane’s upper door.

Last year, O’Connor said the stiffness in Biden’s gait was the result of “significant spinal arthritis, mild post-fracture foot arthritis and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet,” for which the president undergoes physical therapy to maintain flexibility.

His gait is somewhat halting, a characteristic that multiple people close to the White House say is partly because of his refusal to wear an orthopedic boot after suffering a hairline fracture in his foot before taking office.

NEW YORK TIMES

Hunter Biden opens testimony with defiant statement

Hunter Biden testified on Wednesday that he never involved his father, President Biden, in any of his business decisions, and he accused House Republicans of having “built your entire partisan house of cards on lies.”

The president’s son, ahead of what is expected to be a lengthy, and long-awaited, closed-door deposition for the GOP-led impeachment inquiry of the president, wrote an opening statement that was defiant, emotional, and combative.

“I am here today to provide the Committees with the one uncontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business,” he said, according to a copy of the statement obtained by The Washington Post. “Not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist. Never.”

The testimony comes as House Republicans have struggled to uncover firm evidence that Joe Biden benefited from — or played a role in — the business pursuits of his family members. The testimony from Hunter Biden follows an appearance from President Biden’s younger brother James, who last week testified that Joe Biden never played a role in his businesses. Several other former associates of Hunter and James Biden have made similar statements under oath.

Hunter Biden’s appearance before the Oversight and Judiciary committees could provide Republicans with a final chance to alter the trajectory of an impeachment inquiry that so far has produced mostly exculpatory statements, despite Republicans’ efforts to prove that the president benefited improperly from his family’s businesses.

“This has been a comedy of errors from the beginning,” Representative Jamie Raskin said ahead of the hearing, urging Republicans to “fold up the circus tent” and end the impeachment inquiry.

“We have gotten extremely far afield from the constitutional standard,” the Maryland Democrat said. “Nobody on their side can state what they think Joe Biden did, even as a private citizen, that would constitute some kind of criminal offense.”

The GOP leaders of the inquiry dispute that, saying they have uncovered information suggesting that the president did benefit from the foreign business dealings of his family members and that he used his position to help them.

Representative Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the inquiry would link the business ventures of Hunter Biden directly to his father.

“There’s a pattern with the Biden family: Hunter Biden goes out and tries to get business, but the agreements and the deals never get done until Joe Biden shows up, either on a phone call or dropping by a lunch, dropping by a dinner,” the Ohio Republican told Fox News.

In his opening statement Wednesday, Hunter Biden noted that the credibility of several witnesses cited by Republicans has since been undermined, including Alexander Smirnov, who has recently been charged with lying to the FBI about the Bidens. He also provided as an exhibit a two-page résumé, making the case that he had the necessary qualifications for the jobs and business opportunities that he was pursuing.

Washington Post

A super PAC supporting independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said it has collected enough signatures for his name to appear on the ballots in Georgia and Arizona, two battleground states that will help determine who wins the presidency.

The group, American Values 2024, said on its website as of Wednesday morning that it had collected 20,188 signatures in Georgia, well above the 7,500 required there, and an additional 62,605 signatures in Arizona, more than the 42,303 threshold in that state.

While Kennedy faces long odds in Georgia and Arizona, his presence on the ballot could affect which candidate carries the states in a matchup between President Biden and former president Trump.

Arizona and Georgia played critical roles in Biden’s victory over Trump in 2020. Biden defeated Trump in Arizona by a little more than 10,000 votes and by nearly 12,000 votes in Georgia.

The PAC aligned with Kennedy has pledged it will spend $15 million to help him get on ballots across the country. The Democratic National Committee has accused Kennedy of violating federal election law with the effort. The DNC alleged in a complaint to the Federal Election Commission that the super PAC cannot take unlimited funds, independently collect signatures, and then transmit them to the campaign.

Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, Kennedy’s campaign manager and daughter-in-law, said the allegations are “a nonissue being raised by a partisan political entity that seems to be increasingly concerned with its own candidate and viability.” She said the PAC has yet to submit signatures to the campaign.

An email sent to the PAC on Wednesday morning was not immediately returned.

Kennedy has said he is confident he would get his name on every state’s ballot, but he offered few details about how.

WASHINGTON POST