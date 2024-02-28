Who might be the Senate Republican leader after McConnell steps down?

Behind the scenes, the quiet jockeying among Republican hopefuls has increased in recent months, especially as concerns over 82-year-old McConnell’s health spilled into public view last year.

But almost as fast, a question surfaced that Republicans haven’t seriously considered in 17 years: who will be their next Senate leader?

The surprise announcement from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that he will to step down in November as his party’s leader, immediately caused reflections about his legacy as the longest-serving Senate leader of either party in American history.

At the same time, criticism of his leadership among members of his own party have grown louder as factions loyal to former president Trump and his ideals have grown stronger inside the Senate.

Advertisement

McConnell said he plans to remain the Republican leader until after the November election, though his Senate term isn’t up until 2026.

Here is a quick look at who might seek to succeed the Kentucky Republican. Odds are the winner will be named John.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

John Thune

The 63-year-old South Dakota senator cannonballed into office after defeating the Senate Democratic Leader at the time, Tom Daschle, in 2004. Currently, he is the Senate Minority Whip, the number two person in party leadership.

In his role, Thune filled in for McConnell for nearly six weeks as he recovered from a fall last year. Like McConnell, he has had a fraught relationship with former president Donald Trump, initially endorsing fellow Senate Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina for president, instead. He only endorsed Trump for president this past week, while colleagues did well over a year ago.

Politically, Thune’s leadership style would likely hue close to McConnell’s, with a Ronald Reagan-style focus on interventionist foreign policy, social conservatism, and fiscal conservatism.

John Cornyn

Cornyn, who is from Texas, was Thune’s predecessor as the Republican whip, is another contender for the top spot.

Advertisement

The 72-year-old was elected in 2002 having served before as Texas attorney general. Cornyn also shares McConnell’s view on Ukraine and foreign affairs. He also declared that Trump couldn’t win in 2024, but ended up endorsing him anyway.

One thing is clear: Cornyn has been interested in the McConnell role for a while. And shortly after McConnell made his announcement he told CNN, “I have made no secret of my intentions.”

John Barrasso

As chair of the Senate Republican Conference, Barrasso ranks third in the GOP leadership behind McConnell and Thune.

Barrasso, 72, was a physician and then a Wyoming state senator when he was appointed to fill the term of Republican Craig Thomas, who died in office.

Barrasso is known for being soft-spoken and for fostering party unity. As such, he has excused a lot of comments and actions of Trump, especially after January 6th.

If he runs he might be simply looking for a way to be in the mix, gauge his level of support, and then eventually take whip job - a move up in the leadership ranking.

Rick Scott

The Florida billionaire is the only one of the group who has run for the job and might already have public votes in his pocket.

He challenged McConnell after the 2022 elections and lost 37 to 10.

Scott may face similar longshot odds this time as well, given that he has not particularly well-liked. But he could be the purest vehicle for MAGA-loving Senators so he will be a factor if he decides to run.

Advertisement

In the wake of McConnell’s departure, Scott refused to say whether he would run again, saying, in part, in a statement “This is an opportunity to refocus our efforts on solving the significant challenges facing our country and actually reflect on the aspirations of voters.”

And there is one complicating factor: he has to worry about his own for re-election in Florida this year.

Others, of course, may come along. The main factor in the race may not be all the relationship building or campaign fundraising or even a particular issue. It may well be about who Trump endorses, especially if he is elected.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.