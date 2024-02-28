Turn empty offices into little factories

Instead, housing advocates have focused on changing zoning laws beyond downtown to encourage more housing density in transportation-rich neighborhoods. This is the right answer to a real problem. Fortunately, the Boston Planning and Development Agency under Mayor Michelle Wu is finally focused on building multifamily housing close to bus and train lines. And the state is putting immense pressure on towns to follow suit.

There’s a lot of talk about converting downtown office buildings into housing, but that’s a wildly impractical proposition. Their large floor plates — averaging 25,000 square feet — are unwieldy. You can only get so many units out of them, and the exorbitant construction costs of doing so force developers to cater to the luxury market.

All of this is great news, but it leaves the future of downtown, the heart and soul of our city, up for grabs.

Downtown was designed to be the center of the region’s economy. Even now, its vibrancy remains critical to Boston’s resiliency.

Yet remote work has drained the lifeblood from the urban center. Many workers don’t want to return to the office, and the service- and knowledge-oriented sectors have shrunk their real estate footprints. Hoping against hope that they’ll suddenly change their mind is a bad bet.

No, to revive Boston, we need to rethink what downtown could be.

So here’s a completely new vision: Leverage the glut of office space to transform Boston into a high-tech manufacturing hub.

The proposal

Those largely empty downtown buildings with their substantial floor plates are perfect for supporting small light-industrial and boutique manufacturers of the modern era, which tend to need around 5,000 square feet each.

Newer downtown office buildings also have deep ceiling plenums to support all manner of power, data, and communication lines. And the older building stock, especially what was constructed before the Depression, features high ceilings, useful for machines that need a little more height.

By rezoning downtown to allow for manufacturing and other industrial uses, we can rescue the commercial real estate market that has been struggling as a result of remote work — a problem that threatens the city’s property tax base — and supercharge the innovation economy by bringing cutting-edge industries straight into the heart of the city.

Why downtown specifically? Because a truly sustainable innovation economy happens only where you have a critical density of makers, innovators, and spaces for building. Density is magical — it’s why the presence of so many universities here bolsters Boston’s biotech industry. Small, nimble biotech companies have shown that they want to be located close to universities, an international airport, decent housing stock, and public transportation. That’s why the construction of lab space in the city has exploded.

In fact, the entire city was built on this “starburst” model with industry at the core. Back when Boston was a manufacturing powerhouse, transportation was designed to shuttle up to 69,000 production workers straight into downtown, which is why all T lines — Green, Blue, Red, and Orange — cross right there.

Since the 1960s, which brought urban renewal and the dispersal of industries, talent has been scattered and siloed. Sure, 21st-century Boston is rich in entrepreneurial researchers and venture capitalists eager to finance industry to develop new products. What’s missing is manufacturing density that brings makers and innovators together.

Physically concentrating a new research and development, production-forward industry hub in downtown would stimulate the exchange of ideas, talent, and techniques necessary for launching new products. At the same time, it would create a sensible organizing principle for everything from housing to transportation. It would not just diversify Boston’s economy and revitalize a moribund section of the city but usher in a new manufacturing-forward innovation era.

Manufacturing in the 21st century

I’m not talking about your grandfather’s dusty, noisy factory with alligator-tooth gears and massive conveyor belts. Manufacturing today, especially in an expensive city like Boston, means high-value-added light manufacturing. Few of us are familiar with what this actually looks like, so I’ll mention a few industries that could easily slot into former office spaces downtown.

One huge growth sector is 3-D printing, or additive manufacturing, which allows for rapid prototyping of complex parts and components. Because this process makes endless customization possible, small 3-D manufacturers can produce complex, personalized medical implants for patients — from metal hip and knee joints to cartilage and ligaments.

The potential for this type of manufacturing cannot be overstated. Bringing small producers with skilled operators into downtown will allow researchers and physicians to collaborate directly with makers to expand the capabilities of our world-class medical centers.

Timothy Prestero, owner of Design that Matters, a shop in Redmond, Wash., as one of his 3-D printers made the frame of a medical face shield in 2020. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Combining additive manufacturing with precision machining would further expand the range of products made right here, especially medical devices. Manufacturing surgical tools and diagnostic kits requires clean, bright spaces where machines and people collaborate to fabricate all kinds of precision tools. There is huge demand for products like these across the nation, and Boston’s unique position as a center of innovation and experimentation would only accelerate development.

Let’s not forget the green economy: The country is about to experience a boom in demand for high-tech grid components to replace outdated systems. Boston should own this sector. Using a combination of automated tech and precision machining, fabricators could set up shop downtown to make the advanced control systems and communication devices that power wind and solar farms across the nation.

The machines used in these industries are quiet and self-contained, which means the companies could move into the same downtown office buildings where lawyers, venture capitalists, and think tanks continue to work. According to Kathie Mahoney, president of MassMEP, a nonprofit that supports the growth of small to mid-sized manufacturers in the state, this type of high-tech manufacturing is environmentally low-impact and would not require special ventilation or plumbing. I imagine splitting a high-rise office building into uses, with professional services occupying the top floors (for the light and views), and manufacturing occupying lower floors, closer to loading docks, just as some buildings are split into parking on the lower floors and housing or offices on the upper floors.

Economic diversity to future-proof Boston

As a new manufacturing hub in the center of the city, downtown would experience an unparalleled revival as a place where diverse ideas flourish. Bonus: It would draw a much broader range of talent into the center to support ancillary small businesses — lunch counters, retailers, coffee shops, bars. Not to mention professionals — lawyers, dentists, and accountants.

A downtown manufacturing hub is obviously well positioned physically to draw professors and students from the world’s top universities. It’s also ridiculously close to Logan Airport, as well as to Conley Terminal on the waterfront, which was recently expanded and modernized. Together, these benefits of being downtown would support brand-new diverse industries, as well as attracting foreign investment and boosting tax revenue, while adding a new source of wealth for a wider population.

Indeed, Boston is rich in young people eager to jumpstart their careers, and the flood of college grads, combined with a new push toward high-tech manufacturing, would offer Bostonians much more diverse pathways than the service industry can. Working with robotics, AI, and machines of all kinds appeals to many of us who might not be interested in driving for Uber or making lattes. And with demand for a broader range of skills, Boston’s high schools and vocational centers would be able to diversify curricula while preparing the future workforce for careers.

Manufacturers across America have voiced concern over the skills gap in America — the idea that workforce training is misaligned with what employers actually need. I recently toured Franklin Cummings Tech, a 115-year-old technical and trade school in the heart of Boston that offers classes in optics, automotive repair, HVAC installation, and the trades. I asked Eliza Wilson, the school’s executive director of development operations, how the school connects with innovators and regional manufacturers to build its curriculum to create the next generation of workers. What I sensed from her reply was that one school couldn’t do this alone.

This lack of coordination is precisely the issue that Adam Friedman hoped to address when he cofounded the Urban Manufacturing Alliance, an advocacy group dedicated to supporting makers in cities. Friedman argues that concentrating manufacturing downtown would boost coordination among innovators, industry, and educators to drive a new economy and workforce. In doing so, Boston could offer new, more resilient and diverse career pathways for high school and college grads. And that, he maintains, is the key to spawning economic growth: “I would argue [that innovation] is people in one sector seeing something going on in another sector; ideas and analogies cross and become stimuli for innovation, and that’s how you create commodities.”

In other words, a downtown manufacturing hub offers a central location where investors, workers, and innovators can flourish, where ideas can cross-pollinate and take root, and where the next generation can see a future.

Make things where the demand is

Combining the innovation economy with downtown manufacturing would also accelerate the proliferation of new products available to Boston industries and consumers. There are all manner of things — pharmaceuticals, prosthetic devices, textiles, small electronics — that are needed in the unique Boston market. “Ultimately,” says venture capitalist Vignesh Ravikumar of Sierra Ventures, “I think the main reason to do urban manufacturing is to bring the point of production closer to the end customer.”

And if we learned anything during the pandemic, it’s that the supply chain is much more fragile than anyone could imagine. Every industry was affected by the inability to get imported components. Automotive companies couldn’t get chips from Taiwan, and suddenly there were no new cars for months and months. Nearly 90 percent of Americans’ pharmaceuticals are made in India and China; since the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration has been maintaining a drug shortages database, and currently, 141 products are on that list.

An employee manually assembled a circuit-board element in the Nanotronics manufacturing center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York in 2021. John Minchillo/Associated Press

To be more resilient and independent, we need to make more things for ourselves.

Manufacturing already is a key part of the state’s economy. Massachusetts’ roughly 6,000 manufacturing firms produced $56 billion worth of goods in 2023, driving about 10 percent of the economy. And it’s a major growth industry: Since 2002, the value of goods manufactured in the state has more than doubled. But much of that work is happening in remote areas.

By cultivating local manufacturing, Boston would join a growing urban movement. Cities like London, Pittsburgh, and Rotterdam have strengthened their economies and revitalized ground-floor retail by embracing making in city centers. And just outside dense urban cores, New York’s Brooklyn Navy Yard and the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Sheffield, England, are emerging as important experiments for clustering manufacturing.

Put simply, ignoring this key economic sector is a missed opportunity for Boston to grow sustainably.

Rachel Slade is the author of “Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the U.S.A. (and How It Got That Way).”