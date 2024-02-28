By the numbers: Downtown Boston’s pandemic recovery

The pandemic hit downtowns across America hard, and Boston was no exception. Here’s a look at Boston’s recovery, by the numbers.

The part of town struggling the most is the focus of this special issue of Globe Ideas: the Financial District and surrounding blocks. Office buildings there are still less occupied than those in the rest of the city.

That’s a big issue, since the Financial District includes the most concentrated area of office space in the city. The Boston Policy Institute expects the value of office space in Boston to decline by as much as 30 percent by 2029, which roughly translates to a potential loss of up to $1.5 billion in tax revenue over the next five years.

Consumer spending also remains lower than the pre-pandemic levels in the Financial District and immediate surroundings.

Researchers at the University of Toronto have analyzed the pandemic recovery in hundreds of US and Canadian cities. They say the key to recovery is a diverse economy that relies on more than office workers to keep the wheels turning.

The city of Boston’s economy overall is diverse, with health care, education, biotech, government, and more making up large shares of the job market. In the city’s core, that’s less true. The Financial District in particular is home to mostly professional services workers in finance, insurance, tech, and management. Those workers have still not returned.

Our contributors have ideas for making Boston’s downtown less reliant on those now absent office workers. By welcoming a wide range of new enterprises, from art studios to light manufacturing, downtown Boston may be able to develop a more resilient new identity.

