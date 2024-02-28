Make downtown a great place to raise a family

In big apartment complexes , families run into lots of other families. Kids pal around in the hallways. They organize birthday parties. They knock on each other’s doors. It’s a super fun, ready-made community. And then, one by one, the kids disappear.

About a dozen years ago, my husband and I moved downtown. We loved the idea of walking everywhere, from bakeries to work to dim sum. But once we had kids, we knew the clock was ticking.

There are lots of babies. Tons of 2-year-olds. A healthy number of 5-year-olds. Considerably fewer 8-year-olds.

Some of that is inevitable. Unlike families in the suburbs, who can live a few blocks from the elementary school and let their kids walk home, families in Boston have to enter a complicated lottery. A downtown-dwelling child could end up in East Boston or the South End or the North End. That means a long bus ride, a traffic-choked car ride, or a potentially on-the-fritz T ride. Many families give up on downtown by that point.

But even if the school assignment process isn’t about to change radically, there are things downtown could do to hold on to many more families — and to welcome those visiting from the suburbs. Creating a family-friendly Boston is a worthwhile end in itself and would make the city a more fun, vibrant place to be.

So how do we cultivate a downtown that kids and their parents will love? Turn some empty storefronts into spaces for engaging in-person activities: gymnastics classes, Spanish lessons, pottery. There are some great places in Boston to get these services, but if you live downtown, you have to figure out how to walk, drive, or take the T to them.

There could even be moderately priced indoor play spaces that mimic some of the offerings at LEGO Discovery Center in Somerville or at popular chains like My Gym.

Obviously, there’s a chicken-and-egg problem here. If there aren’t a lot of 10-year-olds downtown, will enough people sign up to take Spanish or watercolor classes?

Well, much as Mayor Michelle Wu has decided to subsidize or otherwise incentivize other sorts of businesses that move downtown, these sorts of classes and activities may also have to be boosted initially. Ideally, though, they would make families living — or considering moving — downtown feel like this was a neighborhood for them.

And keep in mind: There are already more than 12,000 people who live downtown — about 50 percent more than live on Beacon Hill — and another 5,000 in Chinatown.

But change can be tough. Rishi Shukla, cofounder of the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association, said zoning in downtown Boston is more restrictive than in many other neighborhoods and obtaining variances is out of reach for many small businesses. “A simple business, like a yoga studio, shouldn’t have to climb mountains or navigate layers of bureaucracy to open a studio in downtown Boston,” Shukla says. “Current code makes it unnecessarily cumbersome and off-putting to do something so basic.”

The new playground at City Hall Plaza, which has the "cop slide" of viral video fame. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

My hope is that encouraging more families to live in the heart of the city would have huge upsides for everyone. It would bring life to a quiet post-COVID office landscape. It would offer parents who work in the city the opportunity to spend more time with their kids by slashing the commute. And it would help Boston reverse the cities-without-kids trend.

As Boston Schools Fund CEO Will Austin has written in Ideas, Boston is the fifth-most-childless major city in the country, with about 15 percent of residents under 18. (San Francisco tops that list, with kids making up only 13 percent of the population.)

Having so few young people can create a self-reinforcing reality: Kids don’t feel included because nobody thinks to include them.

Years ago, my mom took my daughter to an exercise club downtown for swim lessons. There were restrictions around when kids could use the pool. After the club stopped offering those lessons, kids were allowed to learn squash — until the club restricted every offering to those 16 and older.

In some ways, the club was making a perfectly rational decision. If pretty much all your clients are adults, why make the pool — or other sorts of exercise opportunities — available to kids?

But for parents, getting squeezed out solidifies the notion that eventually you have to do what so many others have done: Make the leap to the suburbs, where plenty of pools — and spaces for other sorts of activities — eagerly welcome kids.

I don’t think it would take a lot for downtown to become a great place to raise a family — and for families (both urban and suburban) to help downtown reinvent itself. But that won’t happen on its own. We have to invest in the idea.

