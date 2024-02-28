Downtown advice from other cities

If there’s a recurring theme, it’s this: Downtown can’t just be for office workers anymore. The neighborhood has to develop a 24-seven vibe, one that is equally focused on what happens on weekends, nights, and weekdays.

After the pandemic, downtowns everywhere are in recovery mode. Which made me wonder: What ideas have worked elsewhere and what could we try in Boston?

Advertisement

That kind of rebirth will take time, perhaps a decade, and entail multiple strategies, observes Karen Chapple, director of the School of Cities at the University of Toronto, who has been tracking downtown recoveries in North America.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

So here are some ideas worth borrowing from other cities:

Create social districts. Imagine strolling along the Rose Kennedy Greenway or roaming around Downtown Crossing sipping beer and wine. During the pandemic, some places, including Raleigh, N.C., and cities in Arizona, introduced open-container pilot programs to draw people downtown. It can seem laughable that Boston might try this — officials have a hard enough time convincing the Legislature to issue the city more liquor licenses — but this is the kind of bold thinking that’s necessary to inject new life into the urban core.

More clowns and public art, please. Like them or hate them, the giant clowns that are part of a temporary public art program called Winteractive have created a buzz about Downtown Crossing. Let’s not stop there. While Boston has a public mural program, it pales in comparison to Philadelphia’s, which presents up to 100 pieces of public art annually. Through Mural Arts Philadelphia, which has been around for 40 years, the city boasts nearly 4,000 works of public art created in collaboration with community organizations, nonprofits, schools, and the private sector. There are even organized tours, which last year drew some 25,000 people.

Advertisement

A painting honoring boxer Joe Frazier went up in 2021 as part of Mural Arts Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Create a pop-up store grant program. Last year the City of Boston launched an initiative to provide grants of up to $200,000 to help small businesses move into vacant storefronts in Boston. Two dozen entrepreneurs received funding in the first round, and more grants will be given out this year. The effort has been instrumental in getting entrepreneurs into permanent space. An additional possibility is to do what St. Paul, Minn., is doing with “Grow Downtown” — a program that works with landlords to put small businesses in empty retail spaces rent-free for six months at a time. The strategy helped bring new life to St. Paul’s downtown with about a dozen businesses — including coffee shops, restaurants, and an art gallery — says Joe Spencer, president of the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance, the organization behind the initiative. Here’s how it works: The alliance hires a broker to work with landlords and pairs them up with tenants it has helped vet. The alliance can also foot incidental costs to outfit a space, such as fixing an air conditioning system. The program works, says Spencer, because “it took a lot of the risk out of the transaction.” Perhaps the biggest testament: Nearly all the leases have been extended.

Advertisement

Festival nation. What do New Orleans and New York City have in common? They are cities with a lot of parties in the street. Whether it’s Mardi Gras or the Jazz & Heritage Festival or street fairs all summer long, these cities know how to draw crowds. Boston has the Marathon in April, the Fourth of July celebration on the Esplanade, and the Head of the Charles in October. Sure, we have neighborhood festivals during the summer, but are there more destination-worthy signature events that could be added to the calendar? Michael Nichols, president of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, wants Boston to lean into winter the way Quebec City has done with Carnaval de Quebec and Montreal with Igloofest and Montreal en Lumière. “We are a cold weather city that goes dormant,” he says, adding that Canadian cities “have mastered winter programming.”

New Orleans has Mardi Gras. Could Boston develop another signature festival? Michael DeMocker/Getty

Take the T to get to fun things. Even if Boston does everything right, the downtown can’t recover without reliable public transit. Boston will need to keep the pressure on the state to fix the MBTA. One bright spot has been the commuter rail, which has been redesigning its schedule to focus less on the Monday through Friday 9-to-5 office worker. Since the spring of 2021, the commuter rail system has boosted weekend and late night service with results that can serve as a lesson for the rest of the country. According to Keolis Commuter Services, the private contractor that operates the commuter rail system for the MBTA, weekday ridership now exceeds pre-pandemic levels by over 150 percent and accounts for about 10 percent of all commuter ridership, compared with about 5 percent before COVID-19. That’s remarkable given that weekday ridership has not fully recovered. “One thing many of us learned during the pandemic is we’re so much more than just our office job,” says Tracy Hadden Loh, a fellow at the Brookings Institution who has been studying transit’s role in downtown recoveries. “People have places they want to go and things they want to do, and it might not be just going to work.”

Advertisement

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.