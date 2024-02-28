Tremors from IVF ruling are widely felt

Too bad for all us who are atheists, or Buddhists, or practitioners of Shinto, or any other Americans who do not accept that God.

Re “If frozen embryos are persons, then IVF is suddenly at risk” by Mary Ziegler (Ideas, Feb. 25): Concurring with an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos are children and deserve protection under the law, the state’s chief justice, Tom Parker, wrote, “Life cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God.”

Rocked by the words of an Alabama justice — and his God

Yet in an excess of arrogance, Parker assumes that he knows what his God wants and what this God will do. Essentially he is making up what he says is this God’s intention. I propose that Parker’s statement should instead have read, “Life cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God, who I just invented.”

That, to my mind, is consistent with reality and reflects the danger posed by those who wish to make this country into a theocracy.

Abby Hafer

Bedford





Health care providers should speak loudly

Will women’s health and reproductive choices get a new voice and lobbying source from the American Medical Association and IVF physician groups? IVF helps people with reproduction and is a source of health care revenue. It is in providers’ best interests to see the IVF business model continue to operate and expand without legislation intervening. Let’s hope these organizations will step up and speak out for women’s reproductive rights.

Debra Furlong

Millis

The writer is a certified registered nurse.





Where do frozen embryos go to register to vote?

Now embryos are children.

So, a couple could take custody of their embryos. Let’s say five embryos. That’s not unusual for an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Then the couple would be parents. They would get all the tax credits allotted to parents of five.

They could drop off their embryos at a day-care center and get a child-care allowance.

If one or more embryos were identified with a genetic disorder, they could begin to collect disability benefits.

Either parent could drive in the high-occupancy vehicle lane, as long as they had their embryos in the back seat. (They might need to get a special embryo-safe car seat.)

When they go out, they would need to either get a baby sitter or bring their embryos to dinner. (“Table for seven, please.”)

After 18 years, their embryos would be eligible to vote.

OK. Got it.

Naomi Angoff Chedd

Brookline





Process feels so immediate for IVF parents. But remember, these are potential babies.

Pamela Mahoney Tsigdinos’s Feb. 27 op-ed, “The Alabama lawsuit exposes the hypocrisy of IVF clinics,” reflects on her painful personal experience with in vitro fertilization. I am sorry that she was treated insensitively by the clinic and felt commercially preyed upon after having experienced a loss. I had a different experience with IVF.

Tsigdinos highlights how emotional the concept of potential babies is, how very real they feel to us when we are attempting to get pregnant. However, that doesn’t change the fact that they are not babies, and they should not be legally treated as such.

The IVF clinic in the Alabama case should be held liable for lack of care in securing the embryos that had accidentally been destroyed, just as any medical facility should be if it was careless with material, such as organs or bone marrow, that had been removed from a patient. The writer’s anecdotal experience, however compelling, is not relevant to the Alabama Supreme Court ruling and its implications. It is part of a completely different discussion.

Maurisa Meyer

Shrewsbury





There are fertility implications for cancer patients that must be addressed

Bay State residents should be proud that Massachusetts is a leader in fertility coverage and understand that individuals in other states are facing great uncertainty about their reproductive rights (“Ala. ruling on embryos shakes IVF providers: Mass. doctors fear process could change drastically,” Page A1, Feb. 23). Yet Massachusetts is still missing an important piece of the puzzle: fertility preservation for people facing a medical diagnosis or treatment that can impair fertility, such as cancer.

The good news is that advancements in research and treatments have led to significant improvements in survival rates for people facing cancer. The bad news is that fertility preservation is an essential consideration for many cancer survivors and comes at a high cost, even with comprehensive insurance coverage. No patient should be put in a position where they must decide between fertility preservation services and the cancer treatment itself.

Two bills are pending before the Massachusetts Legislature that would offer fertility preservation coverage to all patients with a medical need. There is work to do to ensure that the Commonwealth remains a beacon of hope for patients, but we know we can get there.

Ernie Davis

Regional director, government affairs

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Rye Brook, N.Y.