Give Quincy Market an unsentimental reboot

The site was a tangle of old warehouse buildings when I came to Boston as a college student in the early 1970s. Back then, it boasted two attractions — a greasy spoon named Mondo’s , which I didn’t patronize, and Durgin-Park, a restaurant that I did. It was known for deliberately rude waitresses and deliberately bland New England food. When I returned to Boston a few years after graduation, a dramatically remodeled Quincy Market was in full blossom. In the 1980s, when I worked out of the Globe’s City Hall bureau, I hung out at a bar in the North Market Building that attracted loquacious pols. In the ’90s, the market was a great destination for kids and out-of-town guests. It had street performers, ice cream, and, for a time, even a book store. Diversity was never its strong point, but in Boston, that wasn’t unusual. For me, it was a fun place to walk around while contemplating the intersection of Boston history with my own.

Wait a minute. Full stop. That trip down memory lane shows exactly what’s wrong with the place: its association with tourists and white suburbanites, and its evocation of a bygone era. When I walk there now from the Globe’s State Street offices, what’s officially known as the Faneuil Hall Marketplace looks old and tired and feels out of touch with Boston. Durgin-Park, which closed in 2019, once offered up a slice of genuine Boston culture before turning into an overpriced tourist trap. Now, instead of a local hang-out where City Hall gossip was exchanged, there’s a Margaritaville at that site.

Visitors from Indianapolis, Ivonne Blanco and Pavel Polanco-Safadit, made a selfie at Quincy Market in 2022. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Some of its problems can be traced to a post-pandemic drop in foot traffic and to a neglectful landlord. But it also needs a major makeover, one that broadens its appeal to a hipper, more diverse Boston crowd. How do you do that? Tweak the old formula with cooler shops, restaurants, and bars? Turn it into an innovation center for startups and other entrepreneurs? Construct a zipline from Faneuil Hall to the far end of the South Market Building?

For nearly 200 years, what happened on that site was left to the imagination of Boston mayors. Now, it’s Mayor Michelle Wu’s turn to come up with a plan for the complex, which includes Quincy Market, the North Market Building, the South Market Building, and an outbuilding with a Sephora cosmetics store. (Despite the official name, Faneuil Hall itself is not part of the property.) “I’d like to see foot traffic that represents not only visitors from around the world coming to Boston for the first time but also residents and families and community members who see it as as a home for them as well, with amenities and events and shops and restaurants that locals also enjoy,” Wu told me in an interview. “And I also want those visitors to get a better idea of what Boston is and who we are from their time here.”

She’s not the first mayor to expect a lot from this spot.

Quincy Market was named after Josiah Quincy, the Boston mayor who dreamt it up as a way to contain the scrum of fish and produce vendors that spilled out of Faneuil Hall. According to a 1996 report from the city’s Landmarks Commission, when Quincy laid the cornerstone for the Greek Revival building on April 27, 1825, “he pronounced it an ornament to the city, a convenience for its inhabitants, a blessing to the poor, an accommodation to the rich, and an object of pleasure to the whole community.” That’s a lot to ask from a structure that essentially housed food peddlers. Still, Quincy’s creation did serve its basic mission: to put them in a more attractive setting. Eventually, however, Quincy Market fell into serious disrepair.

It stayed that way until Mayor Kevin White took office in 1968. White, who kept his job for 16 years, looked out of the fifth-floor window of his office in what was then the new city hall, and in those crumbling, rat-infested warehouses he saw the future of Boston. Under White, Quincy Market was transformed into a “festival market” that, since its opening in 1976, is credited with helping to turn a parochial and financially flailing city into a destination for millions of tourists. For better or worse, it also became a model for so-called urban marketplaces around the country and the world.

From a political standpoint, the transformation from mostly abandoned to must-see was not easy. Just ask Larry DiCara, who describes himself as “the only person still alive who voted for Quincy Market.” In 1973, as a member of the Boston City Council, DiCara voted to approve the leasing of the market buildings to the Maryland-based Rouse Company. Leading up to it, he remembers “a very intense battle,” between city officials and people who were paying $1 a square foot for space in the old market building. “The meat guy, the fish guy, the cheese guy, they didn’t want to be moved out,” DiCara recalls. “It was a tough vote. Given today’s era of activist, movement politics, I don’t know if you’d get the vote today.”

Quincy Market with the North End and Boston Harbor behind it. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

White got the vote and the legacy that went with it. But 50 years later, DiCara raises an interesting question: Did White’s vision for Quincy Market ultimately lead to its demise? Not so much because shops, restaurants, and bars are out of fashion but because, as DiCara sees it, the Quincy Market makeover eventually helped to shift “downtown” Boston toward the water. When visitors walked to the far end of the renovated market, their view was blocked by the elevated highway known as the Central Artery. And that unlovely structure and the separation it enforced between the new marketplace and Boston Harbor spurred at least part of the determination to tear it down. That in turn, DiCara suggests, led to the creation of Boston’s new happening place — the Seaport.

So now how do you get people in search of fun to move back from the waterfront to the confined space of Quincy Market? Micho Spring, who was deputy mayor during White’s time in office, believes that retail is not the way to make it happen. “We’re beyond retail. It can’t be more of the same. Little stores are not going to do it,” says Spring. Urging Wu to “be bold,“ Spring envisions Quincy Market as a place for entrepreneurs who partner with universities, clean-tech companies, and minority-based firms. It could be a center for startups and ideas-based labs that would bring a new energy to the old buildings, says Spring. And, she adds, what about turning one of the market buildings into a big, airy, innovative day-care center, so Boston can be the family-friendly city that Wu wants it to be?

Ted Landsmark, who like me came to Boston in the early ’70s, is a professor of urban policy at Northeastern University and a past president of the Boston Architectural College. He says that because Quincy Market is a compact, contained space, it can still be a successful retail mall and entertainment center — if there’s a way to attract young people who now head to Lansdowne Street or the Seaport for fun and if you can make it attractive to people of color. “Quincy Market is a center that could bring all sorts of people together,” says Landsmark. Although that hasn’t been true in the past, ”I think that could be changed through programming and the changed demographics of the city,” Landsmark says.

Crowds thronged the newly renovated ground floor colonnade of Quincy Market on opening day, Aug. 26, 1976. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

Which brings us to Wu and the opportunity and challenge before her. In January, the city announced that a new landlord, J. Safra Group, is taking over the marketplace from the previous landlord, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, which held it for 13 years. The lease, which was signed in 1975, gives the landlord total control of the property — for only $10 a year in rent. The city tried to change that under Mayor Marty Walsh, and the Wu administration has tried too, to no avail. But city officials believe that at least they now have a partner willing to invest what’s needed to upgrade the complex.

Wu doesn’t think retail is dead. But she envisions more locally sourced stores versus national chains. She also mentioned the possibilities for a bookstore, like Beacon Hill Books & Cafe, located on Charles Street. The historical markers of the area will always be part of the marketplace. “But just having red bricks is not going to draw people here,” says Wu. “We need things to do, the ambiance, the sense of community that comes with being able to experience something new and different.” The success of the new City Hall playground, where Wu says crowds gather “every single day, even when its cold,” suggests that something new and different doesn’t necessarily mean something grand.

What Quincy Market ends up looking like is of great interest to Nicole Obi, the president and CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts. She says she’s excited that Wu’s team and the new landlord say they will “revitalize and make Quincy Market more relevant, more vibrant, and more reflective of the city we know today.” And she hopes her organization is part of that process. That, she says, could mean something as simple as bringing in vendors like Lobzter King, a food business that’s run by Jarvis Adams, a Black entrepreneur. “People across the nation have ideas about Boston,” says Obi, who points out that with Wu as mayor, now is a good time for “myth-busting about what people think they know about Boston.” Just like the NAACP convention that was held in Boston last summer, she notes, “Quincy Market has the potential to change the narrative.”

The old narrative about Quincy Market isn’t all bad. On the contrary, the market was a hugely successful economic engine for nearly a half century. Obi, who grew up in Framingham, also has memories — although not as old as mine — of bringing out-of-town visitors there.

But times change and cities have to change with them. So do places like Quincy Market. Change doesn’t happen with a soft heart. It happens under the leadership of someone with a bold vision for the future who is unsentimental about the past, even if it means throwing out the meat, fish, and cheese guys.





Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist.