Why downtowns matter

Our city is where we as individuals constantly confront collective life: walking on sidewalks, waiting in supermarket checkout lines, cheering marathon runners, crowding onto the T (or its proliferating shuttle siblings), admiring Mary Cassatt’s “In the Loge” painting at the Museum of Fine Arts, skating on the Frog Pond . . . As our cities everywhere become more and more dense, the individuals we encounter are correspondingly more and more diverse: The US Census tells us that over 25 percent of Boston residents are foreign born and more than 35 percent speak another language at home; the top 10 languages range from Spanish to Mandarin, Arabic to Cape Verdean Creole. While all cities have neighborhoods where certain languages dominate (East Boston’s population is over 50 percent Latin American; Chinatown has a large population of East and South Asians), downtowns are less predictable in their social makeup.

Cities are microcosms of our larger world. Or as Chicago sociologist Louis Wirth put it in 1938, “the city is the initiating and controlling center of economic, political, and cultural life that has drawn the most remote parts of the world into its orbit and woven diverse areas, peoples, and activities into a cosmos.” Although COVID-19 threatened that cosmic tapestry, leading many to flee our urban centers, today cities are more valuable than ever before. Our downtowns are where we encounter those who are different from us, and nothing is more needed for democracy right now.

Advertisement

A reception was held at the Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway in September 2023 for new citizens and their families after their naturalization ceremony at nearby Faneuil Hall. Students from the Advent School ran around the maze before they greeted the new citizens. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Once we leave the bubble of our homes — whether a shared student flat in Somerville, a tony townhouse on Beacon Hill, or a triple decker in Roxbury — every one of us steps into the unanticipated encounters that constantly mark our shared urban life. For almost 50 years, The New York Times has run its weekly “Metropolitan Diary,” delightfully capturing some of these surprises that are sprinkled throughout our urban public realm. Boston’s downtown surely has its own stories to tell.

Advertisement

COVID and the move toward hybrid work did away with many of these chance encounters. Today, the recovery has been mixed. The Boston Planning and Development Agency has marked yet another year of strong economic and employment growth for the city. But while some workers have returned to work, many have not, resulting in light traffic on the roads and plenty of available T seats, particularly on Mondays and Fridays. And office vacancies have been soaring throughout Boston, particularly downtown, where the vacancy rate is six times higher than it is in the suburbs.

A new report from the Boston Policy Institute indicates that the city will lose $1.4 billion in tax revenue over a five-year period due to empty office space. Boston needs to encourage new ways to use these buildings. Adapting office space to residential use is not always workable, as these two types of buildings have differing floor plates, window systems, and services, among other factors. Given our housing crisis, however, converting those buildings that are adaptable would provide much needed housing stock while animating downtown, which currently is only 4 percent residential.

If this housing is aimed at young professionals, it might even help bring some of our dead office space back to life. Add empty nesters and our downtown cultural venues would be better supported. And if you took things one step further, turning some office space into schools, grocery stores, and recreational venues, even families might be tempted to move downtown, saving them from hours of commuting or carpooling.

Advertisement

An empty storefront on Winter Street in May 2023. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

If we build it, will they come? Perhaps. But urban centers across this country need a better tagline to convince people that life in a downtown apartment could be more attractive than life in a suburban single-family home.

Maybe a start would be to encourage people to pay attention to our cityscape and in so doing to pay attention to the extraordinary multitude that makes up its population. Times Square has tried to achieve this goal by turning up the volume: dynamic digital billboards blaring from every facade, flashing, moving, changing constantly. But for some, an entire downtown like that would further the tendency to shut oneself off from the noise, while for others, it would become white noise easily tuned out. We would do better to learn from someone who got it right, and did so right here in Boston almost 150 years ago: landscape architect and journalist Frederick Law Olmsted, who greened our city long before “green” was “in.”

Olmsted brought us the Emerald Necklace, connecting the Boston Common and Public Garden to Franklin Park via Commonwealth Avenue’s green central mall, the Back Bay Fens, the Riverway, Olmsted Park, Jamaica Pond, and the Arnold Arboretum. Making up half of Boston’s parkland, this seven-mile-long green thread (which was originally intended to extend all the way to the harbor) cleans our air and minds, offering the entire city recreational respite. Olmsted didn’t intend his parks just to be beautiful places; he believed that they connected people to nature and to one another: He referred to them as equalizers, common ground, and reminders of our own fragility.

Advertisement

Today, Bostonians are still reaping the benefits of Olmsted’s prescient, comprehensive vision for a shared landscape. And extensive tree planting programs in Boston, Cambridge, and other cities in Middlesex County ensure that you don’t need to be adjacent to a park to enjoy the pause that trees invite.

Our shared spaces in Boston — green ones but also our squares, streets, sidewalks, and stoops; libraries, lobbies, and laundromats; even the shared urban space when you’re pumping gas or finding a seat at the movies — every one of these common places unites us as Bostonians.

Pause. Look up from that phone. Look closely at the next tree you pass. And use it to start a conversation with whoever’s nearby. That’s how we can strengthen our social collective.

Sarah M. Whiting is dean and Josep Lluís Sert professor of architecture at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design.