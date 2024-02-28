Home of the Week: Where farm to table is just a matter of feet

$379,000
Style Cape
Year built 1977
Square feet 1,820
Bedrooms 3
Baths 2 full, 1 half
Water/Sewer Private
Taxes $6,175 (2023)
Need a place for the kids to hang out?
Our Home of the Week offers the ideal spot for human kids and the goat variety. There’s a goat house, a pig pen, and a shelter for poultry, too, and a 2.7-acre farm to explore.
If your own farm-to-table setup is your dream, take note that the current owners were able to “grow 70 percent” of their food. The farm offers maple (30 taps), apple, Asian pear, cherry, and pawpaw trees, as well as blackberry, goji, elderberry, and raspberry bushes for salads and snacking. And for the dinner plate, take your cue from the owners, who grew potatoes, beans, garlic, greens, and onions in the crop garden. Add flavor from the herb garden. It’s all organic.
Advertisement
Store your crops in the 144-square-foot root cellar/pantry, and get your seeds started in a hoop greenhouse.
The home not only calls for a gardener, but it needs someone to complete the final touches, like the exterior siding.
A driveway on the right side of the house leads to the farming spaces and the porch entry into the heart of the home: the kitchen. The island, which anchors the 240-square-foot space, comes with a finished plywood counter, seating for two, and three pendant lights with brass-toned shades. The ceiling is beadboard, and the flooring is ceramic tile. The cabinets are white, and the countertops are granite. The kitchen pantry is 6-feet deep, ready for the vegetables you pickle and jar.
An arched doorway leads to the 184-square-foot dining room, a very sunny spot with eight double-hung windows. The space also offers recessed lighting and beadboard on the walls. For now, the flooring is only the painted plywood subfloor.
Advertisement
From here, a hallway flows past a half bath with a porcelain vessel sink atop a dark vanity, cherry blossom marble flooring, and beadboard wainscoting and into a family room that runs the depth of the house. At nearly 500 square feet, it’s the biggest room. The pellet stove, which rests atop a stone hearth, is the focal point. A faux stone chimney with a wood mantel serves as the backdrop. Light from a bow window, six double-hung windows, and French doors to the back deck casts a glow on the engineered hardwood flooring.
The wall on the stairway to the upper floor is clad in shipping palette wood. The ceiling is metal roofing recycled from a 1920s barn.
The second floor holds the primary suite, two secondary bedrooms, and the main full bath. The secondary bedrooms range from 146 to 222 square feet. The smaller one has two windows, a wide closet, recessed lighting, and three-tone oak flooring with marble accents. The larger bedroom is being used as a laundry room with a deep sink, a skylight, three windows, and two types of flooring: The washer and dryer sit on recycled marble tile, while the rest of the room is hardwood.
These bedrooms share a full bath with a tub/shower combination, a single vanity, white subway tile halfway up the walls, a marble shower surround, and Ming green marble flooring from a Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
Like the living room, the primary suite (214 square feet) spans the depth of the house and has its own standout features. The flooring is oak with an inlay, and there are two closets and a bump-out with a window seat.
Advertisement
The en-suite bath has an engaging pedigree. The shower-only space features a handcrafted double vanity made out of a pine slab from Haverhill, Mass., and the shower floor is stone from Mad River in Vermont. The shower surround is made up of blue glass tile, but the flooring is gray linen ceramic tile.
The walkout basement is unfinished.
Marge Badois of Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in Bedford, N.H., is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer on the home was pending.
Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds or gut renovations and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.