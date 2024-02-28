Home of the Week: Where farm to table is just a matter of feet

Year built 1977

Square feet 1,820

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Private

Taxes $6,175 (2023)

Need a place for the kids to hang out?

Our Home of the Week offers the ideal spot for human kids and the goat variety. There’s a goat house, a pig pen, and a shelter for poultry, too, and a 2.7-acre farm to explore.

If your own farm-to-table setup is your dream, take note that the current owners were able to “grow 70 percent” of their food. The farm offers maple (30 taps), apple, Asian pear, cherry, and pawpaw trees, as well as blackberry, goji, elderberry, and raspberry bushes for salads and snacking. And for the dinner plate, take your cue from the owners, who grew potatoes, beans, garlic, greens, and onions in the crop garden. Add flavor from the herb garden. It’s all organic.

Store your crops in the 144-square-foot root cellar/pantry, and get your seeds started in a hoop greenhouse.

The 2.7-acre farm has a greenhouse, other hoop houses, herb and crop gardens, and shelters for animals. S and B Connections

The home not only calls for a gardener, but it needs someone to complete the final touches, like the exterior siding.

A driveway on the right side of the house leads to the farming spaces and the porch entry into the heart of the home: the kitchen. The island, which anchors the 240-square-foot space, comes with a finished plywood counter, seating for two, and three pendant lights with brass-toned shades. The ceiling is beadboard, and the flooring is ceramic tile. The cabinets are white, and the countertops are granite. The kitchen pantry is 6-feet deep, ready for the vegetables you pickle and jar.

The new owner will have to finish siding the home. S and B Connections

The kitchen features white appliances and blue cabinets. S and B Connections

An arched doorway leads to the 184-square-foot dining room, a very sunny spot with eight double-hung windows. The space also offers recessed lighting and beadboard on the walls. For now, the flooring is only the painted plywood subfloor.

The dining room has eight double-hung windows, bringing in so much natural light that the current owners keep their plants there. S and B Connections

From here, a hallway flows past a half bath with a porcelain vessel sink atop a dark vanity, cherry blossom marble flooring, and beadboard wainscoting and into a family room that runs the depth of the house. At nearly 500 square feet, it’s the biggest room. The pellet stove, which rests atop a stone hearth, is the focal point. A faux stone chimney with a wood mantel serves as the backdrop. Light from a bow window, six double-hung windows, and French doors to the back deck casts a glow on the engineered hardwood flooring.

The half bath features a vessel sink. S and B Connections

The living room offers exposed beams, recessed lighting, and a pellet stove. S and B Connections

The wall on the stairway to the upper floor is clad in shipping palette wood. The ceiling is metal roofing recycled from a 1920s barn.

The second floor holds the primary suite, two secondary bedrooms, and the main full bath. The secondary bedrooms range from 146 to 222 square feet. The smaller one has two windows, a wide closet, recessed lighting, and three-tone oak flooring with marble accents. The larger bedroom is being used as a laundry room with a deep sink, a skylight, three windows, and two types of flooring: The washer and dryer sit on recycled marble tile, while the rest of the room is hardwood.

These bedrooms share a full bath with a tub/shower combination, a single vanity, white subway tile halfway up the walls, a marble shower surround, and Ming green marble flooring from a Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

The third bedroom is also the laundry room. S and B Connections

The guest bath offers a tub-shower combination and a Ming green marble floor. S and B Connections

Like the living room, the primary suite (214 square feet) spans the depth of the house and has its own standout features. The flooring is oak with an inlay, and there are two closets and a bump-out with a window seat.

The en-suite bath has an engaging pedigree. The shower-only space features a handcrafted double vanity made out of a pine slab from Haverhill, Mass., and the shower floor is stone from Mad River in Vermont. The shower surround is made up of blue glass tile, but the flooring is gray linen ceramic tile.

The primary suite spans the depth of the house. S and B Connections

The primary suite sink was installed in a pine slab from Haverhill, Mass. S and B Connections

The primary suite shower is clad in white subway and blue glass tiles. S and B Connections

The primary suite bath features a shower floor the family installed using rocks from the Mad River in Vermont. S and B Connections

The walkout basement is unfinished.

Marge Badois of Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in Bedford, N.H., is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer on the home was pending.

Marge Badois of Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in Bedford, N.H., is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer on the home was pending.




