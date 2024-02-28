fb-pixelBoston College’s late rally falls short in loss to Virginia Skip to main content
Boston College’s late rally falls short in loss to Virginia

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Updated February 28, 2024, 11:47 p.m.

Reece Beekman had 18 points and eight assists and Virginia held off a last-minute rally to defeat Boston College, 72-68, on Wednesday night at Conte Fourm.

Quinten Post’s jumper got Boston College within 70-65 with a minute to go. After a Virginia turnover, Mason Madsen hit a layup and connected on the and-one to make it a two-point game with 29 seconds left.

BC needed to foul and sent Virginia’s Isaac McKneely to the line. He made two for a 72-68 lead. With 10 seconds left, a held ball was called and Boston College retained possession. Madsen missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and Virginia ran out the clock.

McKneely scored 14 points and Jacob Groves had 13 for Virginia (21-8, 12-6 ACC). Ryan Dunn had 13 rebounds.

Post had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jaeden Zackery scored 12 and Madsen had 10 for Boston College (15-13, 6-11). The Eagles shot 41 percent but made only 5 of 22 3-point tries.

A layup by Devin McGlockton drew Boston College within one point with 13½ minutes left in the second half and his dunk on the next possession gave the Eagles their first lead of the game, 40-39. There were five lead changes in the next seven minutes before Virginia went up 57-51 with three 3-pointers on consecutive possessions — two by McKneely and the third by Groves. They both made 3 of 6 3-pointers for the game.

A pullup 3-pointer by Donald Hand Jr. got Boston College within 66-63 with 2 minutes to go, but Beekman made two free throws and Blake Buchanan hit a jumper for the Cavaliers to set the stage for the final minute.

Virginia took an early 11-2 lead, but a 3-pointer by Zackery got the Eagles within 15-13 with about 8½ minutes left in the first half. Several minutes later, a layup by Madsen made it 22-21. Virginia did not give up the lead and went on to hold a 27-23 edge at halftime.

Virginia reached 50 points for the first time in four games.

Boston College is back at home on Saturday, welcoming Pittsburgh.

