Braintree girls’ hockey goes on the offensive to shoot past Bay State Conference rival Needham in Division 1 tourney

Braintree will take on No. 1 Notre Dame-Hingham (15-4-2) in the Round of 16 (TBA).

Seeded 16th in the Division 1 bracket, the Wamps scored five unanswered goals to rocket past No. 17 Needham, 5-1, in a first-round matchup Wednesday night at Zapustas Arena.

Trailing early, the Braintree girls’ hockey team responded with its best offensive output of the season.

“All year, we’ve struggled to score,” Braintree coach Kevin Burchill said. “Tonight was the night we started, and it was the perfect time to start scoring some goals. Both our lines were on them. They earned this one.”

Five different players scored for the Wamps (10-9-3), with sophomore Cassidy Gibbons and seniors Claire Joyce and Emma Walsh each tallying a goal and an assist. Walsh potted the key tally — finishing off a breakaway, shorthanded, late in the second period to give Braintree a 3-1 lead after Needham had its best looks of the night on the power play.

“It just squeaked out in the neutral zone,” Walsh said. “I could feel two defenders on me so I just tried to get as close as possible. I got to 15-20 feet out and I just picked a spot.”

The two Bay State Conference foes split their regular season series. In Braintree’s 4-3 win on Feb. 10, the Rockets (12-10-1) built a two-goal lead before the Wamps turned it around. That gave them some extra belief — after Needham’s Sarah Porras connected just over a minute in Wednesday. Braintree needed just three minutes to tie it up through Gibbons.

“I knew we could come back, even down a goal,” Walsh said. “When Cassidy Gibbons scored, that changed the momentum, and we got another one quickly after that. We just kept building ourselves up all the way to five.”

Senior Eva Surette (30 saves) was at her best early in the third; the Wamps absorbed pressure, they got bodies in lanes to block shots, but they needed Surrette to stymie eight shots in the opening minutes to hold their three-goal lead.

“She’s amazing,” Walsh said of Surette. “Whenever she’s by herself on a breakaway, I know she’s going to stop it. That’s really good to have in the tournament, a strong goalie you can count on.”

Seniors Callie Burchill and Jackie McGonigle also scored for the Wamps.

Division 1 State

Archbishop Williams 4, Waltham 3 — Caroline Batchelder logged a hat trick for the No. 11 Bishops (10-10-2) in the first round triumph at Canton SportsPlex.

Boston Latin 3, Andover 2 — Aoife Bourke and Angela Wells each scored in regulation and the No. 18 Wolfpack (17-4-2) outlasted No. 15 Andover (7-10-3) in a shootout at the Breakaway Ice Center.

Hingham 5, Shawsheen/Bedford 0 — Junior Addie Garrity paced the attack with two goals and an assist, powering the fifth-seeded Harbormen (17-5-1) to a first-round victory at Pilgrim Arena.

Lincoln-Sudbury 5, Arlington Catholic 0 — harper Friedholm scored twice for the No. 3 Warriors (18-2-1) in the first-round victory at Valley Sports Arena.

Malden Catholic 2, Barnstable 1 — Down 1-0 until the last two minutes of the matchup, the fourth-seeded Lancers (13-3-4) launched a comeback to win the Round of 32 contest. Olivia Arsenault and Ava Baker scored, and Antonia DiZoglio had two helpers.

Methuen/Tewksbury 6, Wellesley 0 — Six different players scored for the No. 6 Red Rangers (15-4-2) in the first round victory at Methuen High School. Kat Schille and MJ Petisce each provided a goal and an assist for Methuen/Tewksbury.

HPNA 1, Natick 0 — Junior Kendall LaRivierre scored the lone tally for No. 12 HPNA (10-9-3) at Veterans Memorial Rink in Haverhill, and junior goalie Julianna Taylor had 25 saves in the first-round shutout victory against No. 21 Natick (12-8-1).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 7, Franklin 1 — Caroline Hartnett amassed a goal and three assists as the No. 1 Cougars (15-4-2) scored six first-period goals in the first-round triumph at Rockland Ice Rink. Chase Harmon (2 goals, 1 assist), Jocelyn Gray (2 goals), Sarah Francis (1 goal, 1 assist), and Emily Coughlin (2 assists) all provided multi-point efforts for Notre Dame (Hingham).

Peabody 1, Winchester 0 — Catie Kampersal scored the lone goal and Alyse Mutti stopped 31 shots for the No. 9 Tanners (17-4-0) in a first-round victory at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink.

Shrewsbury 2, Bishop Stang 1 — Freshman Paige O’Donnell and junior Mia Ryder netted third-period goals to propel the No. 7 Colonials (12-4-5) to the first-round win at NorthStar Ice Sports.

St. Mary’s 5, Weymouth 1 — Freshman Bella Freitas rifled in three goals and Alyssa Norden and Kiera Twomey added one apiece for the No. 2 Spartans (19-3-1) in the first-round win at Connery Rink.

Division 2 State

Burlington 5, Medway/Ashland 1 — Caitlyn Tremblay rifled in three third-period goals as the No. 3 Red Devils (18-1-2) scored four unanswered goals to claim the first-round win at Burlington Ice Palace.

Falmouth 10, Newburyport 2 — Casey Roth notched her 100th career point as the second-seeded Clippers (20-2-1) skated to a first-round victory at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Gloucester 4, Walpole 2 — Jenna Connelly put up two goals, Fiona Black added a third, and Ella Costa tacked on the empty-netter for the No. 17 Fishermen (14-5-2) to earn the road first-round win at Rodman Arena.

King Philip 4, Medfield 3 — Lydia Maxwell scored the winner in double overtime for the No. 15 Warriors (15-8-0) in the first-round victory at Foxboro Sports Center. Kelly Holmes factored in all four King Philip goals, scoring twice and assisting the other two, and Nikki McDonald provided a goal and an assist.

Marshfield 2, NSA 1 — Julia Lemire (shorthanded) and Gabby Reardon (game-winner) each scored for the No. 11 Rams (13-8-0) in the first-round win at The Bog.

Milton 3, Norwood 0 — Mary Lovett (2) and Nayeli Thayer (1) scored for the No. 9 Wildcats (18-4-1) in the first-round victory at Ulin Rink. Lila Chamoun tallied her 10th shutout of the season.

Nauset/Monomoy 6, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Julia Kipperman (1 goal, 3 assists), Sophia Boucher (2 goals, 1 assist), and Gaby Bassett (1 goal, 1 assist) powered the No. 4 Warriors (18-2-1) to the first-round win at Charles Moore Arena.

Sandwich 5, Stoneham/Wilmington 1 — Darby Rounseville (two goals), Casey Pestilli (two assists), and Khloe Schultz (1 goal, 1 assist) all recorded multiple points for the No. 13 Blue Knights (11-10-2) in the first-round victory at Gallo Arena.

Westwood 4, Woburn 0 — Jennifer Lin punctuated her shutout by stopping a penalty shot for the No. 10 Wolverines (14-5-0) in the first-round win at Canton Ice House.

Division Chuck Vernon (Elite)

Nobles 4, St. Paul’s 3 — Liv Maffeo struck thrice to lift the top-seeded Bulldogs (25-0-4) into the semifinals.

Phillips Andover 4, Deerfield 0 — Junior Peyton Kennedy (Sudbury) had two goals and an assist, sophomore Sarah Powers (Lynnfield) scored twice, and junior goalie Avery Rodeheffer had 22 saves in the quarterfinal shutout for the No. 3 Big Blue (19-3-2).

Craig Larson, Lenny Rowe, and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.