Supermodel Chanel Iman, Patriots tackle Davon Godchaux tie the knot in the Caribbean

“I will always remember this very special day as I married my best friend, my partner, my forever, and most importantly the love of my life,” Godchaux, 29, wrote on Instagram.

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and supermodel Chanel Iman tied the knot on the stern of a 158-foot super yacht in the Caribbean on Saturday.

After Godchaux proposed in Capri, Italy, last spring, the couple knew they would have to plan a celebration around the NFL season.

“We couldn’t wait for football season to be over so we can complete our union,” Iman, 33, said in an exclusive interview with Vogue. “We planned the wedding the way we desired — doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family.”

Iman and Godchaux’s first child together, appropriately named Capri, was born in August. They share three children from previous relationships — Iman’s two daughters with her ex-husband, Giants receiver Sterling Shepard, and Godchaux’s son. At the last minute, his son wasn’t able to attend the ceremony.

“There were a lot of emotions on the day of the wedding,” Iman told Vogue. “We laughed, we cried, we danced — and made incredible memories together. The trip actually moved us and inspired us to do this annually with our family.”

The supermodel and her new husband exchanged vows in Anguilla, then took off for a three-day celebration on a chartered ship that included dancing in St. Barts.