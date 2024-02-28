Colby Jewell’s hat trick is a gem for Gloucester boys’ hockey in MIAA Division 2 first-round win over Walpole

Jewell scored his first goal on the power play with 7.8 seconds remaining in the first period to increase the lead to 3-0, ripping a wrist shot underneath the left armpit. In celebration, the senior assistant captain skated towards center ice, imitating a fishing pole with his stick in celebration to the delight of a packed house.

What did Jewell see? A shooting lane. And that’s all he needed.

Gloucester senior Colby Jewell collected the puck atop the right circle and carved his edges in.

Behind Jewell’s hat trick, 12th-seeded Gloucester downed No. 21 Walpole, 6-2, in the first round of the Division 2 boys’ hockey tournament at Dorothy Talbot Rink in Gloucester.

The Fishermen (11-8-2) will face No. 5 Newburyport (17-4-1) at Henry Graf Skating Rink in the second round at a date and time to be announced.

Jewell scored in each period, his second tally a one-timer from the slot. He put the game out of reach in the third, potting a loose puck from the slot.

“Looking back on past years, it’s not the same,” said Jewell. “Being a senior, this is it. We’re bringing it all every shift.”

Jewell, as a result, increased his season totals to 17 goals and 18 assists.

“He’s one of the elite players in the state,” said Gloucester coach Derek Geary. “He showed it tonight. He’s got a knack for scoring goals. He’s a fantastic skater and I thought he played with a lot of heart tonight, overcoming all adversity in his way.”

Senior assistant captain Brett Cunningham kicked off the scoring, ripping a wrist shot inside the right post off a feed from Jewell. Junior Colby Warren added to the first-period lead and senior assistant captain James Sanfilippo increased it in the second period.

The Fishermen utilized a ferocious forecheck to keep their opponents pinned in their own zone, taking away passing lanes at the blue line and forcing defensemen to make plays with their feet.

Despite the scoreboard, each team fired 29 shots on goal. Senior Riley De Haan made 27 stops for the hosts.

“He made some outright robbery saves,” said Geary. “He was just solid, kept us in it in crucial moments. He’s outstanding.”

Senior captain Mike Bisceglia and junior Ryan Lania each scored for the Timberwolves (8-12-1).









Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.