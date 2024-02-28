Zach Falls’s clutch late free throw lifts Duxbury boys’ basketball to first MIAA tournament win since 2015

“I can remember as a kid, playing pickup, imagining myself at the line with the game on the line,” Falls said. “Who would have known this moment would actually come? It’s just super special.”

The No. 40 Dragons (11-10) advanced to a first-round matchup at No. 8 Holyoke (13-7) on Friday at 6 p.m.

Senior Zach Falls banked in the winning free throw with 3.7 seconds left, powering the Duxbury boys’ basketball team to its first tournament win since 2015 in a 50-49 triumph over host Worcester South in a MIAA Division 2 preliminary-round matchup.

Falls (17 points) made the first, missed the second, and senior Alex Johnson (29 points) nearly banked in a heave as time expired but the shot rimmed out.

The No. 25 Colonels (11-10) led at halftime, 26-25, and 42-35 through three, but Duxbury started the fourth on a 7-0 flurry to tie it. Lochlan Kirk-Elliot hit a timely 3 for the Dragons, and Diego Reyes did the same for the Colonels to tie it at 49 with 57.4 seconds left before Falls delivered.

“It means a lot,” Duxbury coach Rich Henninger said. “These guys have been through the wringer this year, physically, mentally. They’re just a resilient group that doesn’t give up. I’m just proud of them.”

Division 2 State

Archbishop Williams 63, Amherst-Pelham 62 — The No. 35 Archies (11-10) trailed by 9 with five minutes left in this preliminary game, but pulled off the upset of No. 30 Hurricanes (9-12) behind 30 points from senior guard Tristan Rodriguez, who hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to force overtime. Colin Waldron added 12 points with four 3-pointers, as Archies advances to face No. 3 Pope Francis (17-3) Friday.

Division 3 State

Pembroke 79, Weston 67 — Matt Delcore (30 points) and Michael Marcella (24 points) handled the bulk of the offense for the No. 13 Titans (14-7) in a first-round win.

NEPSAC Division Class A

Phillips Exeter 93, Tabor 84 — Henry Bickford and Osiris Nalls dropped 28 points apiece and Ryder Frost added 21 for Big Red (17-4) in a quarterfinal victory.

NEPSAC Division Class B

Rivers 74, Holderness 55 — Ryan Altman (18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists), Andrew Alekseyenko (15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists), and Jay Jones (15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) led the top-seeded Red Wings (23-2) in a quarterfinals triumph.

Girls’ basketball

Division 2 State

Whitman-Hanson 63, North Quincy 60 — Dylan Hurley hit the go-ahead free throw with 18 seconds left, and the No. 13 Panthers (17-4) converted a defensive stop into a pair of free throws from Taryn Leonard to earn a tight first-round victory at home.

Division 3 State

Pentucket 47, Pope Francis 41 — Amelia Crowe scored 22 points as the No. 9 Panthers (20-1) earned a first-round win at home.

NEPSAC Division Class B

St. George’s 74, Brooks 47 — Mia Fiore netted 21 points, Aleah Bracey scored 19, and Laura Johnson-Shedd added 13 for the No. 1 Dragons (21-4) in the quarterfinal victory.

Suffield Academy 65, Lawrence Academy 51 — Keyvanna Bennett scored 23 points for the No. 6 Tigers (21-4) in the quarterfinal win in Groton. Sammi Santacroce netted 13 points and Maeve Curtin and Alannah Baehr each added 10.





Correspondents Eli Cloutier, Lenny Rowe, AJ Traub, and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.