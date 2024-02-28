Jaylen Brown was quite efficient vs. the 76ers, and from the tip, it was clear he was willing to be aggressive

Brown’s aggressiveness was noticeable from the start in the 117-99 win against Philadelphia at TD Garden .

The only other games in which Brown scored more than 30 points and shot a higher percentage were both in 2021. He scored 31 against the Pistons on 13-of-16 shooting, and dropped 40 on the Lakers while going 17 of 20.

Jaylen Brown had the third-most efficient shooting night of his career Tuesday, pouring in 31 points on 11-for-14 shooting from the field.

Early in the second quarter, Brown sent Nicolas Batum leaping past with a fake. Batum recovered and was able to block Brown’s 15-foot fadeaway, but on the next possession, Brown caught a pass from Al Horford just inside the 3-point line, took one dribble, and went right through Batum for a layup while getting fouled.

Advertisement

“He’s just always in attack mode, and I love what Jaylen is doing,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “I love the work he is putting in. I love the poise that he’s playing with on the offensive end. I love the way he’s getting different baskets, whether it’s handling or in transition or the poise he’s playing with in the post.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“He’s really reading the game and taking advantage of it.”

It’s not often that an opponent attempts 20 more 3-pointers than the Celtics. But on Tuesday, Philadelphia fired up 42 shots from beyond the arc compared with Boston’s 22. The Celtics knew early on that outside shots weren’t falling, and sensed they could attack the paint with injured center Joel Embiid unavailable for Philadelphia.

Brown reached a team-high 31-points by finding different ways to score in the paint. He posted up Kyle Lowry and sunk a hook shot over him. He scored in transition, hitting fastbreak layups off assists and a steal of his own. He slashed to the rim consistently. All but two of his shot attempts were in the paint.

Advertisement

“I think part of my job, my responsibility is to get into the paint to collapse the defense to make sure we get open looks,” Brown said. “So sometimes I’ll pass up threes to get a paint touch because we need a little bit more else to help our 3-point shooting even more.

“So a lot of times, I’ll take it upon myself to try to get into the paint even if I do have a wide-open shot because I know if the defense collapses, then we’ll be able to get some open threes down the line.”

Although he had an efficient shooting night, Brown had four turnovers against just one assist. Charging fouls can be a byproduct of an aggressive approach, and Brown was whistled for two in the first half. The Celtics had 14 turnovers compared with Philadelphia’s 9.

But the Celtics were able to take advantage of Embiid’s absence. They won the rebounding battle, 56-28, and blocked nine shots. The Celtics attacked the rim and made 34 of 37 free throw attempts.

“This game was probably one of our best games of the year, from the standpoint of being able to win in a different way,” Mazzulla said. “This game showed a template of how teams are going to guard us and it gives us another thing to practice.

“They switched, and tried to take away threes, and forced us to play dribble drive. As long as you take care of the ball, play physical, don’t turn the ball over, and get to the free throw line, we were really, really efficient in the paint. Once we were able to take away their multiple shot possessions and get the certain guys that we wanted to shoot contested, then it kind of evens itself out.”

Advertisement

Brown said unlocking more ways to win helps keep the team motivated as it looks to maintain its position atop the Eastern Conference standings and prepare for the playoffs.

“Just finding different ways to win, our core details that we emphasize, making sure that’s maintained,” Brown said. “Taking care of the basketball, playing defense, guarding, and just taking away scouting-report type stuff. That’s it. Day in and day out. Play intentional basketball, keep building chemistry, and keep moving towards the best version of ourselves.”

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.