At combine, Jerod Mayo talks about Bill Belichick, roster strategy, QB necessities, and other matters

Mayo and director of scouting Eliot Wolf have spoken openly about the culture change taking place in New England, with an emphasis on collaboration and transparency. Asked if he has chatted with Belichick since getting hired, Mayo wouldn’t say.

“At the end of the day, we would like to replicate the success that the previous regime has had,” Mayo said Wednesday from the NFL Scouting Combine. “I learned a lot from Bill and also his staff. But, now, we’ll see what this chapter looks like in the franchise.”

INDIANAPOLIS — New Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has made it clear his approach will differ from his predecessor Bill Belichick’s, but he doesn’t want those differences to be interpreted as “shots toward the previous regime.”

“That’s more of a personal question,” he said. “I would say I’ve learned a lot from Bill on the field and in the classroom and how to be a professional. You ask him that question.”

As the Patriots move forward with their new coaching staff and revamped front office, Mayo said he and Wolf are “on the same page.” Wolf will have the final say on what the team decides to do with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, though he will work closely on personnel decisions with Mayo, Matt Groh, and others in the scouting department.

The team’s needs are wide-ranging, with glaring holes on the offensive side of the ball. According to Mayo, the Patriots will be looking for offensive players “that the defense has to prepare for,” whether that be via double-teams or specific coverages.

Quarterback is obviously a position of interest, given the dreadful performance last season. The Patriots plan to meet with the top three draft prospects — Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels — but they have remained noncommittal about the plans for Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Asked what traits he values in evaluating a quarterback, Mayo mentioned arm strength and mobility, but also noted the importance of toughness. Both Wolf and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, too, highlighted the non-physical traits.

“You want to see how they respond to adversity on the field,” Mayo said. “And, honestly, you want to talk about some of the adversity they had off the field as well.”

Regardless of which direction the Patriots go, Mayo and Wolf both emphasized the draft as a primary way to build the team. Along with the No. 3 pick, the Patriots are slated to have more than $86 million in salary-cap space. They can create another $14 million in room by releasing cornerback J.C. Jackson.

“It’s hard to build a sustainable team through free agency, but you do want those pieces that you can kind of plug in,” Mayo said. “One thing I would say about free agents is you have to make sure they’re a good culture fit, a good culture add as well.”

Free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. March 14, with the legal tampering period set to begin at noon March 11. Internal names include offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, safety Kyle Dugger, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, running back Ezekiel Elliott, tight ends Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown, defensive back Myles Bryant, and linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche.

Mayo, echoing Wolf, expressed hope that both Onwenu and Dugger will return. He complimented Onwenu for his ability to play tackle or guard and Dugger for his performance in an elevated role following the departure of longtime captain Devin McCourty.

“You definitely want those pieces to stay,” Mayo said. “You develop through the draft. If those guys stay, obviously, they’ve been raised here. They can help push the culture forward.”

Asked whether the Patriots will use the franchise tag on either player, Mayo said the goal is to have both players stay long-term — not just on a one-year deal. The deadline to utilize the tag is March 5.

As the roster takes shape over the next couple of months, Mayo and Wolf’s vision for the team will crystallize. In the meantime, Mayo preached patience while expressing optimism.

“I don’t want to call it a slow burn, because we will be competitive,” Mayo said. “We will put a good team out there. Will we win a championship? I don’t know, and I don’t want to make those promises. But at the same time, I feel confident about our plan to really turn the ship around.

“Look, honestly, the way I think about this stuff. It’s been done at a high level for, what, 20 years? I would also say there’s more than one way to skin a cat. It worked for Coach [Belichick]. We’ll see what works with Eliot and myself.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.