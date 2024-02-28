After its off-court win, Oliver Ames boys’ basketball wins on it in MIAA Division 2 preliminary-round victory over Norwood

Bristol County Superior Court judge Katie Rayburn gave the Tigers a second chance on Monday by issuing an injunction that not only allowed OA to play, but also keep the No. 32 seed they had earned if athletic director Merry MacDonald had followed the guidelines, as she had for the girls’ basketball and boys’ hockey team.

Having battled a shoulder injury last year and missing a chunk of this year with a concussion, it appeared the high school career was over for the 6-foot-7 senior on Saturday afternoon when OA was left off the postseason bracket for not submitting the proper paperwork to the MIAA.

EASTON — There might not have been many more people more appreciative to get a second chance to extend his season than Oliver Ames center Jefferson Smock.

Oliver Ames's Jefferson Smock (No. 44) scores over Norwood's Abdul Rahman Remi (No. 35) during first-half action in Wednesday's MIAA Division 2 boys' basketball tournament. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Smock was a huge presence in the post, scoring 18 points and grabbing 22 rebounds. He gave OA the lead for good with 11.3 seconds left off a fourth-chance opportunity as Oliver Ames held off No. 33 Norwood, 54-51, in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 2 boys’ basketball tournament.

“A lot of emotions, just the ups and downs after seeing the asterisk next to our name, most of us thought the season was over,” Smock said what the past few days have been like after the Tigers were omitted from the initial release of the bracket on Saturday. “Shout out to Norwood, coming this far, thinking they had a home game. I’m just glad we got through as a family.”

The Tigers (7-14) will next face top-seeded and two-time defending champion Malden Catholic (11-9) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Tri-Valley League Large Division MVP Matty Mahoney, nearly single-handedly kept Norwood (11-10) in the game by scoring 24 of his game-high 28 points in the second half, had a chance to tie the game from the line with 5.6 seconds left, but only made the second of two free throws.

Following the inbounds pass, he was whistled for an intentional foul against Grimaldi, who made two of four from the line in the final seconds to stretch the lead to three. Brian Dearborn’s 3-point attempt to force overtime at the buzzer was off the mark, sending the Tigers into the final 32.

“I don’t think it was an intentional foul,” Norwood coach Chris Fraioli said of the call, which was upgraded to intentional after the referees conferred. “I think it’s so ironic that they’re saying in the papers, ‘Let’s play for the kids.’ And we just took it away from the kids.”

Oliver Ames scored the game’s first seven points and led by as many as 13 late in the third quarter, but Mahoney scored the final six points of the third and Norwood’s first eight points of the fourth. Owen Desharnais gave the Mustangs their only lead of the night at 46-44 with 3:00 left on a 3-pointer.

But Smock and the Tigers used their size down low over the last couple minutes to secure the victory. He had three field goals over the final 2:43, all putbacks following offensive rebounds.

“He’s missed a lot of time this year and he’s starting to come into his own,” OA coach Eric MacKinnon said of Smock. “He’s strong and gets his hands on a ton of rebounds, and ultimately, that’s what won us the game tonight.”

