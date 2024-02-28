10 free agents who could help the Patriots defense

The 2023 Patriots were far better on defense than offense, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some needs on all three levels of that side of the ball entering 2024. If New England decides to go the free agent route to answer some of its questions, here’s a list of 10 players it can consider, according to positional need, cost-effectiveness, potential scheme fit, and intangibles.

The Patriots need some stability at cornerback, and people around here know that the veteran is as steady as they come. The 33-year-old is no longer Defensive Player of the Year material (he still had a pair of picks and 13 passes defensed last season), but he would still fit in nicely as a player who returned to New England after a stint elsewhere. In the end, the opportunity to return to New England on short money as a complementary part of the defense while working with someone he knows and respects in Jerod Mayo would represent a nice full-circle moment.

Spotrac expected market value: one year, $11.2 million

9. Safety Geno Stone

Stone is a pure center fielder — his run defense is spotty, at best. But if you need someone to track down a poorly thrown football, he’s your guy. The 24-year-old, a former seventh-round pick out of Iowa, is a 5-foot-11-inch, 209-pounder who led all safeties last season with seven interceptions. As it relates to New England, his future could hinge on Kyle Dugger; if the Patriots lose Dugger, it could cause a domino effect that could create a need for someone like Stone.

Spotrac expected market value: three years, $21.6 million

8. Defensive back Kendall Fuller

Versatile, durable, and physical were three of the most-used watchwords when describing a prototypical Bill Belichick defensive back. And while Belichick is gone, those sought-after traits are still in demand in Foxborough. The 29-year-old has 10 picks the last four seasons with Washington (including a pair of pick-6s in 2022), and the 5-11, 198-pounder has played at least 97 percent of the defensive snaps the last four seasons while working at a variety of positions. Fuller is going to get good money this spring but could be a relative bargain when you consider the cost of some of the other high-end defensive backs.

Spotrac expected market value: three years, $42.4 million

7. Cornerback Kenny Moore II

The return of a former Patriot — a former undrafted free agent who was released, while a handful of other defensive backs, including Cyrus Jones (who ended up on injured reserve), stuck around Foxborough — would be a big help. The 5-9, 190-pounder is a feisty, physical presence with good ball skills (11 interceptions and 36 passes defensed in the last four seasons) who could help provide another layer of depth while helping shore up New England’s secondary.

Spotrac expected market value: Not listed

6. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson

A candidate for a late franchise tag, Johnson is another cornerback who could help bring some stability and an added layer of depth to New England’s defense. Johnson, who will turn 25 in April, is a rangy 6-foot defender who had four picks last season while showing some nice versatility. The price tag is a little steep (one of the reasons he’s listed here as low as he is), but he’s considered one of the best corners in a relatively thin market.

Spotrac expected market value: five years, $78.7 million

5. Linebacker Josh Uche

It wasn’t the only reason why his numbers dipped — there were some health issues as well — but it wasn’t coincidental that Uche’s sack/pressure totals took a hit in 2023 without Matthew Judon in the lineup. (He went from 11.5 sacks in 2023 to three last year.) If you get a healthy Judon in 2024, Uche’s numbers should spike again. The 6-3, 240-pounder is a very good complementary pass rusher, and should be paid as such in free agency. Where he ends up is anyone’s guess, but there’s reason to be optimistic about a potential return as Uche welcomed Mayo’s hiring with enthusiasm.

Spotrac expected market value: two years, $16.7 million

4. Linebacker Bobby Wagner

Let’s be really clear: I’m not advocating for the Patriots to sign Wagner because of his production. (Which is still pretty good, for what it’s worth.) Wagner, who will turn 34 before the start of the season, is known as a well-respected veteran who could provide guidance for a young team during the pivotal transition from Belichick to Mayo. For a team that has lost leaders such as Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater the last couple of years, prioritizing the addition of someone like Wagner would give players around the league a sign of just what sort of player the Patriots are looking for.

Spotrac expected market value: Not listed

3. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed

Because of health and off-field issues, cornerback was the most unreliable defensive position for the Patriots last year. Some of that figures to be rectified in 2024 with better health, but if you’re looking for an upgrade, you’re not going to do any better than Sneed. If New England believes Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, and Jonathan Jones can stay healthy through 2024, that could change the equation. But regardless of what happens, Sneed would represent a seismic addition for a position that has some question marks.

Spotrac expected market value: four years, $65.3 million

2. Safety Kyle Dugger

There’s still the possibility he’s franchised between now and the end of the tag window Tuesday, so things remain fluid. But the 27-year-old Dugger (71 solo tackles, 2 interceptions, 7 passes defensed last season) has carved out an excellent niche as a sturdy box safety who can also run with tight ends in coverage. In the first year of the post-McCourty era, Dugger led a group of safeties that helped power the defense to an impressive season. But with more potential changes looming at the position — Adrian Phillips was let go this offseason, while Jabrill Peppers’s contract is up after next season — keeping a foundational piece like Dugger in place would seem like a no-brainer if they could make the money work.

Spotrac expected market value: four years, $66.2 million

1. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

If he isn’t franchised — and that remains a possibility — he’ll be the best defensive back on the market. There are other, more complete defenders who are expected to hit free agency (Chris Jones, Josh Allen, Brian Burns, etc.), but no one would fit with the Patriots better than Winfield, particularly if they lose Dugger. Smart, versatile, and durable (he’s never played less than 88 percent of the regular-season snaps the last four years), the 25-year-old is a former All-Pro who had 6 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and 12 passes defensed last season. If Mayo genuinely wants to “burn some cash” this offseason, the acquisition of Winfield would represent money well spent.

Spotrac expected market value: five years, $92.3 million

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.