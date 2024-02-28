Former Patriots executive Nick Caserio reflects on the changing of the guard in New England

Caserio, who worked for the Patriots for 20 years, the last 13 as director of player personnel, was asked Wednesday if he ever thought he’d see an NFL Scouting Combine that didn’t include Bill Belichick.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Caserio left the Patriots in early 2021, but he still has a soft spot for his old team — and his old boss.

“I’d say the league is always better when people like Bill Belichick are around,” said Caserio, who is now general manager of the Texans. “Coach Belichick is the best coach in not only football, but sport, in my opinion.

“He’s a big reason I’m where I am today, so I have a lot of respect and appreciation and admiration for him.”

Caserio took note of the massive overhaul that’s underway in New England.

“I’d say there are a number of folks in New England that they have in place that they feel comfortable with,” he said. “They have a lot of talented people.

“They’re probably going through a process of trying to figure things out. I think all of us, that’s what we do each year. You try to figure things out. I certainly wish them nothing but the best. I’m appreciative of my 20 seasons I had in New England.

“But the game is better when people like Bill are around or involved. I’m sure he’ll figure out what he’ll do here in the spring, and we’ll all benefit from it.”

When it comes to his old address, one thing Caserio sounds confident about is the Patriots having Eliot Wolf at the controls.

“Eliot has been in a lot of good programs,” he said. “Very astute, very aware. A good understanding of, basically, the league.

“I’d say Eliot is very respected. He obviously has a great pedigree in terms of his dad. Eliot understands football. I’d say he has a great demeanor, a great personality. I’d say he’s very perceptive. Very self-aware.

“I think he’ll be able to work in concert with the scouting staff, and I think he’ll be a great asset to Jerod as well as he works his way through.”

Praise for Van Pelt

When it comes to new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, one of the overriding themes that’s been hammered home time and again is his ability to build relationships. It’s something that Browns coach Kevin Stefanski noted again Wednesday when asked what sort of coordinator the Patriots are getting.

“A great one,” Stefanski said of Van Pelt, who was the Browns offensive coordinator the last four seasons. “I’ll start with the person — you’re not going to find a better person in this profession. AVP is a great friend of mine. I’m excited for him and that opportunity.

“Former player, has played in a bunch of systems. Coached in a bunch of systems. He’s collaborative. I think the Patriots got a great one.”

While Van Pelt wasn’t the primary offensive play caller with the Browns — that fell to Stefanski — his contribution to the Cleveland offense in 2023 was undeniable. The Browns averaged 23.3 points per game, good for 10th in the NFL, despite starting five quarterbacks. In all, Cleveland started nine signal-callers in Van Pelt’s four seasons.

Stefanski said Van Pelt’s playing experience was a major plus in guiding that group.

“I think it’s really important,” Stefanski said. “The view from that quarterback position when you’re playing is pretty unique. And I think he sees it through the eyes of those players. And I think he instructs the system through the eyes of those guys, which is so important.”

Stefanski said it wasn’t an easy call when it came to letting Van Pelt go to New England.

“Somebody I love as a person, as a coach,” Stefanski added. “Just, we make decisions that are tough sometimes in this league, but that doesn’t change how I feel about him.”

Quarterback lineup

Per multiple reports, the Patriots met with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels Wednesday. Wolf said Tuesday they were planning to meet with Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Drake Maye this week … The on-field workouts for defensive linemen and linebackers start Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium, while defensive backs and tight ends are expected to meet with the media. On Friday, defensive backs and tight ends will work out, while quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs will talk with reporters. And the media portion will wrap up Saturday, as offensive linemen and special teamers will meet with reporters and quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs will work out.

