Patriots mailbag: What were the best and worst things about ‘The Dynasty’?

INDIANAPOLIS — At the start of the NFL Scouting Combine , we have some draft possibilities, extension candidates, a question about “The Dynasty,” and more in the Patriots mailbag. Let’s get to it.

Barmore is one of the best quotes on the team, but his camp has been largely silent this offseason. From this viewpoint, he’s on the short list of guys the Patriots need to address this offseason. If he keeps trending upward — as he did over the second half of 2023 — the price tag will keep going up. Safe to say that it’s in New England’s best interest to address his looming contract situation sooner rather than later.

Did Bill get pushed out because RKK wants his son to run football operations?

— Bruce James-Newman, Portsmouth, Va. (via Winthrop)

No, at least not at this point. I can understand why people might think that, but the more I come to understand the role that Eliot Wolf is playing within the franchise, the more I believe he’s going to be running football operations. He’s basically doing that now without the title. If Wolf weren’t in place, I think there would be reason to be really cynical about the move.

Best thing about “The Dynasty”? The worst?

— Theo, Truro

The behind-the-scenes stuff gives it a real “Last Dance” feel. Those locker room sessions, the discussions we all sort of presumed happened when the media weren’t there, it turns out that most of them happened.

The post-”Spygate” week that culminated with the vengeful blowout of the Chargers was done so well. Still one of the most epic weeks in franchise history. I always felt bad for that San Diego team; they were just the ones standing on the tracks when the train came rolling through.

Tied for the worst: The decision to sort of stitch it together from event to event with a series of talking heads giving hot takes. Ugh. And glossing over the 21-game win streak that stretched from 2003 through 2004. That deserved more.

With the large increase in the cap, it kind of hurts the Patriots’ advantage. I could see them making a couple long-term moves, locking up a young guy, but saving some for next offseason when they might be more of a contender. Question: How much cap space will they have Sept. 1?

— Tim Hopkins, via e-mail

They’re going to make moves in free agency, but the closer we get to the new league year (March 15), the more convinced I am that they won’t make a big splash. From Wolf to Jerod Mayo, and down the line, I firmly believe this is a leadership group dedicated to building from within; in other words, draft and develop.

That’s not to say they won’t sign free agents — it’s just that everyone concerned seems to understand that this is going to take time. There’s no quick fix.

To that point, I agree that there could be some extensions, like Barmore. They’re also focused on retaining a couple of their own guys on offense in Mike Onwenu and Kendrick Bourne. But no big moves, in my estimation. I’d expect them to have some money against the cap when Sept. 1 rolls around.

Why does everyone say Mike Onwenu won’t re-sign with the Patriots? Is there a reason he won’t sign here?

— Eric, Canton

I have no idea how his decision to fire his agent will impact things. But I can tell you re-signing Onwenu is a priority. In the wake of last year’s 4-13 finish, there are people in the building who still view him as a foundational element, the sort of guy you can build an offensive line around. I wouldn’t be shocked if they make Onwenu (like Barmore) a top priority.

The Patriots are focused on retaining Mike Onwenu (pictured) and Kendrick Bourne. Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

Nobody talks about Jake Browning as a possible solution for bridge QB. He is technically under the Bengals’ control, and because of his low salary, he could be unattainable. He had a solid season, though, after Joe Burrow went down. The 27-year-old led Cincinnati to a 4-3 record down the stretch with Burrow out. He completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Why not give up a low pick or a conditional pick for him? Just curious.

— John Hartley, via e-mail

Browning is an extraordinary case in that he’s an exclusive-rights free agent, which means the Bengals can bring him back for the NFL minimum. If the Bengals extended the offer, also known as a “qualifying offer,” he’d be unable to negotiate with other teams. The only way Browning could sign with another team is if the Bengals don’t extend a qualifying offer.

With all that said, I haven’t seen enough of Browning to consider him a true franchise quarterback, at least one worth a draft pick. He did an excellent job as a stopgap option for the Bengals, but seven starts surrounded by an elite offense isn’t a terrific barometer when it comes to predicting long-term success.

I’d be in on the idea if you could find a way to land another top-tier quarterback, either in free agency or the draft, to see how he’d do against top competition. But I wouldn’t be inclined to turn the keys over to Browning, at least not at this point.

The only way Jake Browning could sign with another team is if the Bengals don’t extend a qualifying offer. Andy Lyons/Getty

There’s much speculation the Patriots will trade down from No. 3. Most of the trade possibilities push them down too far to either get a top-three QB or top-three WR. What if they traded with Arizona at No. 4? The Patriots could package Nos. 3 and 34 for Nos. 4, 27, and 35. (That 27th pick is important, as it offers a fifth-year option.) Do you think the Patriots’ new scouting/development staff can make a case to Arizona that it will lose out on Marvin Harrison if the Patriots deal the pick to the Chargers, Giants, or Titans? And finally, if this does work, and the Patriots select Jayden Daniels at 4, who do you like as the receiver pick at 27?

— Gary Wing, Bow, N.H.

Lots to unpack there, Gary. Could the Patriots convince Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort, a former New England personnel man, to make the move? There are a lot of moving parts in these scenarios, including the possibility of Daniels falling to No. 4. (I’m not sure he’d get past No. 2.)

Those extra selections would give New England a boatload of draft capital, and could provide a boost for the future, especially for a franchise looking to rebuild. If the Patriots do get No. 27 and don’t sufficiently address the receiver spot in free agency, I’d try to trade up into the middle of the first round to get Washington’s Rome Odunze.

Ultimately, I’d be cautious of basing draft strategy on trying to convince another team to do something out of fear. (Makes me think of the scene in “Moneyball” when Billy Beane/Brad Pitt is up against the trade deadline and tries to convince another team it needs to make a move.)

Free agency will give us some idea as to whether this will be feasible. It’s worth keeping an eye on the teams you mentioned here, Gary, to see where their priorities lie. I’m not convinced it would work, but how each team operates over the next month could end up revealing a path for a bold move like this one.









