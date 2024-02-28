Several teams responded to 2023 NFLPA survey with improved facilities and services, but not the Patriots

“The vast majority of players said each of the categories got better at their clubs from Year 1 to Year 2,” NFLPA president JC Tretter said Wednesday. “It’s never fun being graded poorly, but we saw teams make significant changes, so I think they took it to heart.”

The Cardinals stopped charging players for meals and swapped out the dangerous flooring in the weight room. The Bengals redid their training and recovery rooms, and have a new locker room coming in 2024. The Browns are about to build a new weight room.

INDIANAPOLIS — When the NFL Players Association compiled anonymous player surveys in 2023 to rank the working environments and facilities of all 32 teams, several teams listened and responded.

Advertisement

The Patriots, though, reinforced the old football cliché, “If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse.”

The Patriots ranked 24th in the 2023 survey, yet didn’t improve their weight room, didn’t provide a family room or daycare on game days, didn’t make the seats bigger on team planes, and didn’t add more employees to the training staff.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The result was a ranking of 29th for the 2024 survey, released Wednesday by the NFLPA. The Patriots got an F- for “Treatment of families,” one of four teams not to offer daycare or a family room. The weight room got an F, ranked as the worst in the NFL and the only one in which players said they could find a nicer gym on their own. And owner Robert Kraft got a D+, ranked 27th, in regard to his willingness to make changes to the facilities. The Patriots declined to comment.

“The results point to club management that has not been keeping up with changing times,” the NFLPA said. “The player responses highlight outdated facilities and stale services.”

Advertisement

Of course, the rankings have little correlation to wins and losses — the top five teams combined to win one playoff game in the 2023 season, while the Chiefs ranked 31st and won the Super Bowl. The rankings probably won’t have a major effect on free agency, either — players usually go to the highest bidder, regardless of the quality of the weight room or the food in the cafeteria.

And the NFLPA acknowledged that wholesale changes are tough to make in one year — teams aren’t just going to knock down their training facility and build a new one. The Patriots have been considering new football facilities and weight rooms for the last couple of years as part of Gillette Stadium renovations, though concrete plans have yet to materialize.

One NFLPA executive said he felt bad that the surveys cast Kraft in a negative light. But the NFLPA is disappointed that the Patriots didn’t initiate any improvements.

“Some of those things, they’re not asking for a lot — putting in a family room, asking for daycare,” Tretter said. “A new head coach could easily increase the grade next year, but you’d like to see some of the structural changes at the facility and what’s offered at the facility.”

The anonymous surveys, filled out by 1,706 players across the league, shined a light on the business practices of each team and how much they invest in players. Teams are worth between $3.5 billion and $9 billion, per Forbes valuations from August 2023.

Advertisement

Tretter said the biggest deficiency the NFLPA sees across the league is the “significant understaffing” of training rooms. He said most teams have four or five trainers for upward of 90 players, compared with five trainers for 15 players on most NBA teams.

“There’s a definite, significant decrease in standard of care at the NFL level [compared with] other professional sports leagues,” he said. “That’s not a huge commitment of resources. That’s hiring one or two extra trainers, should be easy fixes, and would help everybody in the ecosystem.”

The Dolphins finished first in the rankings, with no grade lower than an A-, thanks to a sparkling new training facility and the quantity and quality of trainers, strength coaches, and other support staff. The Vikings finished second, a year after finishing first, for similar reasons. The Jaguars jumped from 28th all the way up to No. 5 because of their brand-new training facility.

Even teams that graded poorly like the Bengals and Cardinals (26th and 27th) were praised for making improvements to their facilities.

“This is not about shaming people,” NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said. “It’s who are the successes, and how can the rest of the league benefit from improvements that have been made.”

The Patriots are not the only team with poor facilities:

▪ The Commanders, ranked 32nd, had multiple sewage leaks in 2023. When players were asked what else needed to improve, “the common answer was the entire facility.” Players are optimistic that the ownership change from Dan Snyder to Josh Harris should lead to improvements.

Advertisement

▪ The Chargers, ranked 30th, charge for daycare, which is off-site — $75 for the first child and $50 for each additional child. The Chargers also are the only team that doesn’t ship their football equipment separately to away games, instead loading it onto the team plane and forcing the players to wait on the tarmac for extended times.

▪ The Bengals, ranked 26th, made improvements to the locker room, and finally provided three meals for players on Wednesdays, but still have several issues. They are one of two teams that don’t provide three meals for players every day; they are the only team that closes the cafeteria on off days; approximately 50 percent of the showers didn’t have warm water or enough pressure; and players want better than an outdoor tent for families to gather after games.

▪ The Buccaneers, ranked 24th, had a locker room that was “unclean” and “smelly;” bugs were consistently seen in the showers; younger players have to pay the team $1,750 to have their own room all season on road trips; and the Bucs charge families $90 per child for daycare.

▪ And the Chiefs, ranked 31st, rated owner Clark Hunt 32nd in terms of investing in the facilities. The Chiefs were apparently promised after the 2022 season that they would get a new locker room, but returned in 2023 to find that the only change was new chairs with backs at each stall.

Advertisement

“The answer they got back was, ‘You guys went too far in the playoffs, we didn’t have time to fix it,’ ” Tretter said.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.