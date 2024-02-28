PWHL Boston forward Sammy Davis is signed away by Ottawa

PWHL Boston has lost forward Sammy Davis before she could play a game for her hometown team.
Davis on Wednesday was picked up by Ottawa, which signed her to a one-year contract for the remainder of the season, according to a league source.
The 26-year-old from Pembroke was on Boston’s reserve list, which meant other clubs were free to sign her. The former Boston University captain fills a need for Ottawa following forward Kristin Della Rovere’s recent injury, which is believed to be serious enough to end her season. Della Rovere is a former Harvard captain.
Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NWHL draft, played three seasons for the Boston Pride out of BU, collecting 15 goals and 31 points in 51 games.
PWHL teams are allowed to hold three reserve players who are not under contract but can practice with the team. Forwards Nicole Kosta and Samantha Isbell are Boston’s current reserves.
Kosta signed a one-year contract Nov. 10, but was downgraded to clear a spot on the 23-player roster after Boston acquired forward Susanna Tapani in a two-for-one deal with Minnesota Feb. 11.
Isbell signed a 10-day contract Feb. 17 after Boston placed forward Sophie Shirley on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.
Shirley has not played since Feb. 14, when she was checked into the curved glass near the benches by Toronto defender Allie Munroe.
Boston (6-4-2), which sits fourth among the six PWHL teams, visits Montreal at 4 p.m. Saturday.
