PWHL Boston forward Sammy Davis is signed away by Ottawa

PWHL Boston has lost forward Sammy Davis before she could play a game for her hometown team.

Davis on Wednesday was picked up by Ottawa, which signed her to a one-year contract for the remainder of the season, according to a league source.

The 26-year-old from Pembroke was on Boston’s reserve list, which meant other clubs were free to sign her. The former Boston University captain fills a need for Ottawa following forward Kristin Della Rovere’s recent injury, which is believed to be serious enough to end her season. Della Rovere is a former Harvard captain.