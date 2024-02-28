Red Sox prospect Brainer Bonaci suspended for season

Red Sox prospect Brainer Bonaci has been suspended for the season for a violation of the minor league domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy, according to an industry source. Bonaci had been placed on the restricted list in October, resulting in his departure from the Arizona Fall League.

Bonaci, 21, split 2023 between High A Greenville and Double A Portland, emerging as a top-10 prospect in the Red Sox system while hitting .297/.354/.464 with 11 home runs and seven stolen bases in 79 games. However, after 16 games in Portland, he was placed on the suspended list and sent home while the league began an investigation into his potential violation, which ultimately resulted in his suspension.