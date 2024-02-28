Wednesday’s spring training report: Red Sox strike out 13 times, lose to Nationals

BREAKDOWN: The Sox were held to seven hits, all singles, and struck out 13 times. Mark Kolozsvary, a catcher in camp on a minor league contract, was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Josh Winckowski had an easy two innings, walking the first batter he faced before retiring six in a row. Zack Kelly followed and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks. Cam Booser, a 31-year-old lefthander who spent last season at Triple A Worcester, continued to impress with a perfect inning. The game drew a sparse crowd of 3,575 at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.

NEXT: The Sox close out February on Thursday with a home game against the Tigers at 1:05 p.m. Garrett Whitlock is set to start with Cooper Criswell and Lucas Luetge following. Righthander Reese Olson is Detroit’s starter.

