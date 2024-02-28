Stacy Wakefield, wife of late Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, has died

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts,” the family said in a statement issued through the Red Sox.

Stacy Wakefield had been battling cancer at the same time as her husband, who died in October after suffering a seizure following surgery for brain cancer.

“She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken.”

Advertisement

The Wakefields’ diagnoses had been acknowledged by the couple in the days before Tim’s death after former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling said on a podcast that both were ill.

The Wakefields were married in 2002. Stacy is survived by their two children, Trevor and Brianna.

“We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come,” the statement said. “We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.

“We would like to thank all of Stacy’s doctors, nurses and caretakers who helped her from diagnosis to today — we are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support. And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness.”

Read more about Tim Wakefield

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.