No. 28 Weymouth boys’ hockey stuns No. 5 Archbishop Williams in MIAA Division 1 first-round upset

“The kids looked around and realized, this is way more fun when you’re focused and there for each other,” Kennedy said. “The culture is supportive, I think they’re focused, and I think they really enjoy playing games like tonight.”

The 28th-seeded Wildcats stunned No. 5 Archbishop Williams at Canton SportsPlex, 2-0, becoming the lowest-seeded Division 1 team to win in the Round of 32 since the advent of the state tournament three years ago thanks to what coach Pat Kennedy believes is an enjoyment of playing in big games.

Still smarting over a narrow loss in the postseason last winter, the Weymouth boys’ hockey team harnessed lessons it learned into a massive upset win Wednesday night.

Grady Salfity was immaculate in goal for Weymouth (10-11-1), making 35 saves for the program’s first postseason win since 2013. Brody Dearden scored in the first period before Ryan Ferguson struck in the third period for the Wildcats, who next face No. 12 Franklin in the Round of 16.

Division 1 State

Franklin 3, St. Mary’s 2 — Thanks to some improvisation from Anthony Lampasona, the No. 12 Panthers (14-8-0) survived in overtime and advanced.

As the senior entered the attacking zone 1-on-2, he fanned on a shot as he traversed the circle. But as the puck got stuck in Lampasona’s skates, he was able to regroup and wrap around the cage to pot the winner to outlast the No. 21 Spartans (11-11-1) in a Round of 32 round win at Pirelli Veterans Arena.

“It wasn’t a typical Franklin game, we had to battle,” Franklin coach Chris Spillane said. “I give a lot of credit to St. Mary’s, they took it to us. We sort of regroupded and found our legs in the third.”

Tom Quinn and Dylan McEvoy also scored for the Panthers, who were outshot by St. Mary’s in the second period, 18-4. Ben Paterson had two assists and Colby Wagner made 34 saves in the win.

Arlington 7, Wachusett 2 — Evan Jones notched a hat trick, Cam Petrillo potted a pair of goals, and JP Messuri recorded a goal and an assist in a first round win for the No. 6 Spy Ponders (17-3-3) at Ed Burns Arena.

Arlington Catholic 2, Shrewsbury 1 — Dante Cosco netted the winner and Patrick Clair made 32 saves in a first-round victory for the No. 18 Cougars (10-11-1) at NorthStar Ice Sports. Nico Tashjian also lit the lamp.

Catholic Memorial 4, Natick 1 — Nick D’Olympio, Cam Reed, Sean McCourt, and Lincoln Hennessy each scored in a first round win at Warrior Ice Arena for the No. 3 Knights (14-4-3). Ryan Littlefield made 10 saves to secure a shutout.

Marshfield 4, Needham 0 — Kevin Murphy made 14 stops to record his eighth shutout of the season, and Teddy Devoe scored twice to surpass 20 goals on the year as the No. 10 Rams (17-3-3) took this Round of 32 win over the No. 23 Rockets (11-9-1) at The Bog.

Tommy Carroll and Steve Faria also scored for Marshfield, and Cam McGettrick had three assists to reach 30 points for the season.

Reading 3, Bishop Feehan 0 — Senior goaltender Chris Hanifan posted a shutout, making 19 saves, as No. 7 Reading (16-5-1) cruised to a first-round win at Burbank Arena. Senior Cam Fahey lead the offense with a goal and an assist.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, Central Catholic 2 — Luke Gerardi scored in overtime as the No. 13 Pioneers (11-8-2) escaped with a Round of 32 win over the No. 20 Raiders (7-14-2) at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

St. John’s Prep 6, Lincoln-Sudbury 2 — Senior Christian Rosa recorded a hat trick and senior Johnny Tighe tallied twice in a first-round victory for the top-seeded Eagles (18-3-0) at Essex Sports Center.

Wellesley 3, Belmont 2 — Junior Paddy Maxwell (1 goal, 1 assist) tallied the winner in a first-round win at Boston Sports Institute for the No. 16 Raiders (15-4-2).

Winchester 3, Waltham 2 — Danny Collins delivered the overtime dagger after Chris McCarthy and Nolan Wrenn helped the 11th-seeded Red & Black (13-9-1) overcome a pair of one-goal deficits in regulation against the No. 22 Hawks (11-9-1) in a first-round victory at O’Brien Rink in Woburn.

Xaverian 9, Framingham 1 — Senior Cole Pouliot-Porter turned aside 21 shots and sophomores Joe Von Handorf and Ryan Bello each tallied a goal and two assists as the fourth-seeded Hawks (16-4-1) began their quest for a third straight trip to TD Garden with a convincing victory over the 29th-seeded Flyers (9-11-1) at Canton Ice House.

Division 2 State

Billerica 4, Westfield 1 — Junior Stephen MacIntosh had 16 saves, and Cameron Penti, Anthony Parella, Timothy Murphy, and Shawn Tierney scored in the first round for No. 6 Billerica (10-7-2) against No. 27 Westfield (11-12).

Boston Latin 4, Westwood 0 — Senior captain Robert Banks (1 goal, 2 assists), senior Tyler O’Brien (shorthanded goal, assist), and senior captain Aidan Fitzpatrick (empty net goal, assist) led the No. 11 Wolfpack (13-8) in the first round against No. 22 Westwood (12-8-1).

Canton High School players and fans celebrate Cam Guerschuny’s second-period goal in a 6-1 win over visiting North Attleborough in an MIAA Division 2 boys' hockey tournament game Feb. 28, 2024, at Metropolis Rink. Mekhala Costello/Canton High School

Canton 6, North Attleborough 1 — Ryan Elrick had two goals and Brendan Tourgee, Brian Middleton, Cam Guerschuny and Colin Blake had one apiece as the second-seeded Bulldogs (16-4-2) began their title defense with a resounding victory over the 31st-seeded Red Rocketeers (5-13-3) at Metropolis Rink in Canton.

Concord-Carlisle 4, Mansfield 1 — Jay Carter and Will Manchusco collected a goal and two assists apiece and Joe Grasso and Stoddard Healy had a goal each for the third-seeded Patriots (17-4) in a first-round win over the No. 30 Hornets (9-10-2) at Edge Sports Center in Bedford.

Malden Catholic 6, Norwood 5 — Steven Streeter scored the double overtime winner as No. 26 Malden Catholic (3-17-1) stunned No. 7 Norwood (14-4-3) in the first round at Skating Club of Boston.

Masconomet 5, Hopkinton 4 — Alan Weitzman scored 25 seconds into regulation, subsequently watched his team go down three goals before clawing back to force overtime, where he tallied again to lift the 15th-seeded Chieftains (14-7) to the first-round thriller over the 18th-seeded Hillers (14-5-2) at Haverhill Valley Forum.

Brady Forde also scored twice for Masconomet.

Newburyport 2, Dartmouth 1 — Senior defenseman Caden Eiserman scored with 10 minutes remaining in the third period and senior Colby Arel scored in the second period for the No. 5 Clippers (17-4-1) over No. 28 Dartmouth (12-9) in the first-round victory.

Plymouth South 4, King Philip 3 — Logan Souza scored 14 seconds into the game and the No. 25 Panthers (9-11-1) earned the first-round upset at the Foxboro Sports Center. Declan Day scored to break a 1-1 tie, and Sean McNamara added two second-period goals that turned out to be the difference.

Woburn 5, Lowell Catholic 1 — Matt Mahoney notched two goals and an assist, leading the fourth-seeded Tanners (13-5-1) to a first-round win at O’Brien Arena.

Division 3 State

Lynnfield 4, Norton 3 — Sophomore Nick Kelter scored his first varsity goal for the equalizer in the third period, and junior Tim Sullivan potted the overtime winner at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink in Peabody for the No. 4 Pioneers (11-9-1).

Marblehead 7, Foxborough 2 — Junior forwards Kyle Hart and James Caeran each notched hat tricks for the No. 6 Magicians (13-9-1) in a first-round victory at Rockett Arena in Salem.

Medfield 2, Wakefield 1 — John Sanderson tallied the tying goal and the lone shootout goal in the sixth round, leading the No. 10 Warriors (15-7-1) to a first-round win at Cadillac Ice Arena. Goaltender Charlie Duggan was superb, making all six saves in the shootout.

Methuen 3, Dracut/Tyngsborough 2 — Quinn Ronan’s hat trick propelled the No. 11 Rangers (16-3-2) to a first-round win at Methuen High School. Owen O’Brien made 29 saves and Nick Fehmel played stellar defense in front of him.

Nauset 6, Diman 0 — Logan Poulin and Jake Eldridge scored twice for the top-seeded Warriors (19-1-1) in an first-round blanking of the 33rd-seeded Bengals (16-5-1) at Charles Moore Arena in Orleans.

Scituate 2, Melrose 1 — James Sullivan climbed atop the program’s career scoring list with his overtime winner for the No. 3 Sailors (16-5-2) in a first-round win over the 30th-seeded Red Hawks (4-16-1) at Hobomock Arena.

The goal gave Sullivan 146 points, one more than Colin Donohue, a 2007 alum who was in attendance. Jackson Belsan also scored for Scituate, which is aiming for a return trip to TD Garden after falling short in the Division 3 final in 2023.

Somerset Berkley 4, Nashoba 2 — Junior Mason Sullivan (2 goals, 1 assist) and senior captain Kein Stafford (1 goal, 1 assist) sparked the offense in a first-round victory for the No. 12 Raiders (16-2-2) at Driscoll Arena, eliminating defending champion No. 21 Nashoba (8-12-1).

Senior Brandon Silva made 25 saves to preserve the victory.

“I think the boys are starting to believe what the coaches have been preaching,” said Somerset Berkley coach Kevin Snyder.

Triton 7, Middleborough 0 — Luke Sullivan ripped off four goals with an assist and Mason Colby scored and assisted on four others for the seventh-seeded Vikings (12-9) in a first round win over the 26th-seeded Sachems (13-8) at Graf Rink in Newburyport. Jack Lindholm also had four assists for Triton.

Watertown 7, St. Paul 4 — Junior Shane Desmond and senior captain James Erickson each recorded a hat trick in a first round win for the Raiders (8-11-2) at Worcester Ice Center.

Division 4 State

Ashland 3, Medway 0 — Seniors Ryan Abcunas, Dean Reap, and Alex Dinsdale scored for the No. 24 Clockers (5-11-3) against ninth-seeded Medway (11-10) in the first-round win.

Bourne 4, Abington 2 — Ty Kelley struck for a shorthanded goal and added an assist for the 15th-seeded Canalmen (14-6-1) in a first-round win over the 18th-seeded Green Wave (10-10-1) at Gallo Arena.

Dedham 4, Swampscott 0 — Noel Adams secured the shutout as the Marauders (11-9-1) earned a first round triumph at Omni Rink. Tim Holton, Brian Dunne, Nick Moreno, and Patrick Stamm each tallied.

Dover-Sherborn/Weston 6, Latin Academy 1 — Max Niit tallied twice and Brayden McKenna posted a shorthanded goal with two assists in a first-round victory at Weston Skating Club for No. 4 Dover-Sherborn/Weston (17-4-0).

Hanover 4, St. Bernard’s 0 — In just his third game back after dealing with myriad injuries, captain Mehki Bryan scored his first goal of the season 2:33 into the second period for the sixth-seeded Hawks (12-9), the winning strike in a blanking of the 27th-seeded Bernardians (11-10) at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke.

Henry Phillips, Cam Scott and Connor Hines also scored for Hanover, which outshot St. Bernard’s by a 48-13 margin.

Hudson 3, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 2 — Freshman Timmy O’Malley tallied twice, including the winner, in a first round victory at New England Sports Village for the No. 17 Hawks (13-8-0). Jordan Sousa also lit the lamp.

Norwell 3, Groton-Dunstable 1 — Quinn Simmons deposited two goals and Nolan Petrucelli added another, propelling the No. 3 Clippers (16-5-1) to an opening round victory.

Stoneham 4, Rockport 2 — Senior defenseman Connor Day and junior defenseman Sebastian Christo had a goal and an assist apiece for the No. 10 Spartans (9-11-1) in the Round of 32 win over the No. 23 Vikings (7-14-0).

Wilmington 4, Fitchburg/Monty Tech 1 — Adam Ebert had a goal and an assist for the seventh-seeded Wildcats (7-12-2) in a first-round win at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.

Winthrop 9, Tri-County 2 — Petey Silverman (3 goals, 3 assists) continued his obliteration of opposing defenses for the top-seeded Vikings (16-3-2) in a first round win over the No. 32 Cougars (11-7) at Larsen Rink.

Mikey Holgerson chipped in with a goal and two assists and Philly Boncore tacked on two more goals for Winthrop.

NEPSAC Division Martin/Earl

Dexter Southfield 6, Belmont Hill 3 — Freshman Noah Survilas (2 goals) and sophomore Jake Assad (1 goal, 1 assist) powered third-seeded Dexter Southfield (14-7-1) over No. 6 Belmont Hill (18-9-1) in the quarterfinal win.

Kent 5, Deerfield 1 — Senior Gio DiGiulian scored twice and senior goalie Aiden Hopewell had 26 saves for No. 5 Kent (18-8-2) in the quarterfinal win.

NEPSAC Division Piatelli/Simmons

Canterbury 7, Tilton 4 — Junior Ryan Lucarelli scored twice, and junior goalie Max Pitts had 16 saves for the No. 3 Saints (19-11-3) in the NEPSAC Piatelli/Simmons bracket.

Rivers 5, Proctor 3 — Senior Cayden Miceli set up sophomore Jonathan Rivard for the first goal and tallied the second, eighth grader Finn Sears netted the final two goals, and classmate Sam Pandolfo registered a pair of assists for the top-seeded Red Wings (17-9-1) in the quarterfinal win in Weston.

NEPSAC Division Stuart/Corkery

Cushing 2, St. Sebastian’s 0 — Junior Max Dineen scored the winner in overtime, and senior goalie Marko Bilic had 22 saves for top-seeded Cushing (19-2) in the quarterfinal victory in Ashburnham.

Kimball Union 5, St. George’s 4 — Andrew O’Sullivan netted the overtime winner as the No. 2 Wildcats (30-5-0) earned a victory in the Stuart/Corkery quarterfinals.

Salisbury (Conn.) 3, Brunswick 1 — Seniors Seamus Latta and Duke Gentzler and junior Connor Davis scored for the No. 6 Knights (19-5-1) in the quarterfinal victory.



