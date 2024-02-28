Navalny’s funeral is planned for Friday, if authorities don’t block it

The planned funeral, at a church on Moscow’s outskirts, sets up the possibility of a rare display of opposition sentiment in the Russian capital — and of a new crackdown on Navalny’s supporters. Although the opposition leader’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, advised anyone planning to attend to “come early,” his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, later cautioned that mourners might be detained.

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, will be buried Friday after a funeral service in Moscow that will be open to the public, his family and aides said Wednesday, while warning that authorities could try to prevent people from attending or force the service to be called off.

“I’m not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether the police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband,” Navalnaya said in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Wearing a somber black and white dress, Navalnaya also chastised Western politicians and officials for their policies on Russia and Ukraine, and she implored them to change their tactics against Russian President Vladimir Putin and treat him not as a statesman but as a mafia leader.

Two hours after Yarmysh announced plans for the funeral, another top aide to Navalny, Ivan Zhdanov, posted on the Telegram social messaging app that “Putin is releasing all his dogs to prevent the funeral from taking place normally.”

Zhdanov said in an interview posted to the Navalny team’s social media accounts that Russian authorities were continuing to pressure Navalny’s family to hold only a “quiet, family funeral.” Otherwise, he said, the Kremlin was threatening to “disrupt it all.”

If the funeral does go ahead, mourners will be taking a risk by attending. Hundreds of people who turned out across Russia at spontaneous memorials for Navalny after his death were detained, according to OVD-Info, a Russian-based rights group that tracks arrests.

Ever since Russian authorities reported Navalny’s death, on Feb. 16, his associates have said that the Kremlin has tried to prevent a funeral for him in Moscow that could draw thousands of mourners and become a flashpoint for dissent.

At one point, his team said, authorities in the Arctic region where Navalny died in a penal colony threatened to bury him on the prison grounds if his mother did not agree to a private funeral. The Kremlin has denied being involved in any such discussions.

Navalny’s associates say that after relenting in last week’s dispute over the custody of his body, the Kremlin has succeeded in preventing the holding of a public wake for him.

Zhdanov also said that the Navalny team had been unable to hold the funeral Thursday, as originally planned, because the date coincided with Putin’s annual state-of-the-nation speech.

“In the Kremlin, they understand that no one will care about Putin and his speech on the day of the farewell to Aleksei,” Zhdanov wrote on social media.

Yarmysh said the funeral would be held at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, a Russian Orthodox church at least a half-hour subway ride from central Moscow.

Navalny lived in Maryino, the neighborhood where the church is situated, until 2017, according to Russian news reports. He will be buried in the nearby Borisovskoye Cemetery, Yarmysh said.

Navalny’s wife, family, and colleagues have accused Putin of ordering the killing of Navalny, his greatest challenger and critic. Navalny survived a poisoning attempt in 2020, which was later proved to have been carried out by Russian state agents. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the allegations “absolutely unacceptable” and “boorish.”

“Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny. On his orders, Alexei was tortured for three years: He was starved to death in a tiny stone cell, cut off from the outside world,” Navalnaya said in English to the European Parliament. “And then they killed him. Even after that, they abused his body and abused his mother.”

“Last Saturday was two years since Putin started a full-scale war against Ukraine. … There is much exhaustion, much blood, much disappointment, and Putin has gone nowhere,” she added. “Everything has already been used: weapons, money, sanctions — nothing is working.”

Navalnaya said that “the worst has happened” — everyone has got used to the war — while some in the West are starting to push for negotiations with Putin. But Putin operates not like a standard politician, but a mafia boss, she said.

“If you really want to defeat Putin, you have to become an innovator. And you have to stop being boring,” she said to applause. “You can’t hurt Putin with another resolution or another set of sanctions that is no different from the previous ones. You can’t defeat him by thinking he’s a man of principle who has morals and rules.”

She continued: “He’s not like that, and Alexei realized that a long time ago. You aren’t dealing with a politician but with a bloody mobster.”

“You, and all of us, must fight this criminal gang. And the political innovation here is to apply the methods of fighting organized crime, not political competition. Not diplomatic notes, but investigations into the financial machinations. Not statements of concern, but a search for mafia associates in your countries, for the discreet lawyers and financiers who are helping Putin and his friends to hide money.”

Navalnaya also asked European leaders to work with the tens of millions of antiwar Russians living outside the country.

“You must not persecute them; on the contrary, you must work with them. With us,” she said.

Navalnaya cannot attend her husband’s funeral. Nor, likely, can their two children, Zakhar and Daria. It has been reported by Russian state media that Navalnaya would be arrested on arrival, much like her husband in 2021.

“The same fate awaits Navalnaya! If she comes to Russia, she will go to prison,” chief Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said on his talk show last week.

Material from The Washington Post was included in this report.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.