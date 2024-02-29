Author readings around Boston through March 9

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY MARCH 3
- Anna Quindlen (”After Annie”) will be in conversation with Robin Kall at 11 a.m. at The Lenox Hotel. (Tickets are $50 and include a copy of the book, complimentary croissants, coffee and tea, a gift bag, and access to a mimosa bar.)
- Mark Binder will read his children’s stories at noon at the Boston Public Market.
- Dennis Lehane (”Small Mercies”) will be in conversation with David Leonard at 1:30 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Central location. (Registration is required; in-person tickets are sold out.)
- Zibby Owens (”Blank”) will be in conversation with Hanna Halperin at 2 p.m. at Thistle & Leek. (Tickets are $50 and include a copy of the book as well as food and drinks.)
- Scott Magoon (”Rocket Ship, Solo Trip”) will read his children’s book at 3 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Registration is required.)
- Poet Kayla Kennedy will read from her work at 7 p.m. at the Lizard Lounge. (Tickets are $10, event is 21+.)
MONDAY MARCH 4
- Drew Gilpin Faust (”Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury”) will be in conversation with Catherine Allgor at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society. (In-person tickets are free for members and $10 for the general public; virtual tickets are free.)
- Maria Hinojosa (”Once I Was You: A Memoir”) will be in conversation with Tiziana Dearing and sign copies of her book at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (Student tickets are $5, general admission starts at $15.)
- David Netto (”David Netto”) will discuss his book at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum. (Tickets are free for members of the BA or the Institute of Contemporary Art, $5 for the general public. Only virtual tickets remain.)
- Fernanda Eberstadt (”Bite Your Friends: Stories of the Body Militant”) will be in conversation with Claire Messud at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is requested.)
- Graphic novelists Erica Henderson and Mad Rupert will discuss the topics of love and obsession in their work at 7 p.m. at Aeronaut Brewing Co. (Registration is required.)
TUESDAY MARCH 5
- Poets D. Eric Parkison and Matthew Porto will read and sign copies of their work at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Tickets are $5.)
- Bob Katz (”Waiting for Al Gore”) will discuss his book at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Tana French (”The Hunter”) will be in conversation with Lev Grossman virtually at 7 p.m. through Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is required.)
- Nathan Tavares (”Welcome to Forever”) will discuss his book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Anna Shechtman (”The Riddles of the Sphinx: Inheriting the Feminist History of the Crossword Puzzle”) will be in conversation with Francesca Wade at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Amanda Foody (”The Night Compass”) will discuss her YA book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is requested.)
- Rajani LaRocca (”Sona and the Golden Beasts”) will discuss her YA book at 7 p.m. at the Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Susan Zalkind (”The Waltham Murders”) will be in conversation with Tori Bedford at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe. (Registration is required.)
- Simone St. James (”Murder Road”) will discuss and sign copies of her book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets start at $5.)
- Neal Sanders will be presenting his program “Gardening Is Murder” at 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Masonic Lodge.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 6
- Susan Wilson (”Women and Children First: The Trailblazing Life of Susan Dimock, M.D.”) will discuss her book at noon at the State Library of Massachusetts.
- Rachel Slade (”Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the U.S.A. (and How It Got That Way)”) will discuss and sign copies of her book at 5:30 p.m. at Wellesley Books. (Registration is required.)
- Noah Feldman (”To Be a Jew Today: A New Guide to God, Israel, and the Jewish People) will discuss his book at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre. (Tickets start at $12.)
- Michael Schulman (”Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears”) will be in conversation with Robin Young at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (Student tickets are $5, general admission starts at $15.)
- Kate Zernike (”The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins and the Fight for Women in Science”) will be in conversation with Ellen Barry at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Poets Shangyang Fang, C. Francis Fisher and Charles Kell will read their work at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (In-person tickets start at $5, virtual tickets are pay what you want.)
- Cristina Henríquez (”The Great Divide”) will be in conversation with Jennifer Haigh at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Margot Livesey (”The Road From Belhaven”) will be in conversation with Christopher Castellani at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is requested.)
- Jenna Miller (”We Got the Beat”) will be in conversation with Alechia Dow, Jennifer Dugan, and Jenny L. Howe before they all sign copies of their books at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets start at $5.)
THURSDAY MARCH 7
- Poet Erín Moure will read from her writings in a celebration of late poet/activist Muriel Rukeyser at 5:30 p.m. at the Woodberry Poetry Room.
- Jessica Roy (”American Girls: One Woman’s Journey into the Islamic State and Her Sister’s Fight to Bring Her Home”) will discuss and sign copies of her book at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum. (Tickets are free for members, $10 for the general public.)
- Brooke Kroeger (”Undaunted: How Women Changed American Journalism”) will be in conversation with Tracy Lucht virtually at 6 p.m. through the Boston Public Library. (Registration is required.)
- Michelle Ephraim (”Green World: A Tragicomic Memoir of Love & Shakespeare”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Colum McCann and Diane M. Foley (”American Mother”) will be in conversation with Charles Sennott at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Roxana Robinson (”Leaving”) will be in conversation with Sue Miller at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is requested.)
- Lisa Unger (”The New Couple in 5B”) will discuss and sign copies of her book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets start at $5.)
FRIDAY MARCH 8
- Jennifer Croft (”The Extinction of Irena Rey”) will be in conversation with Hanna Halperin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Rimi Chakraborty and Samantha Anderson (”Beyond Resilience to Rootsilience: A Revolutionary Women’s Leadership Framework for Balance, Well-being and Success”) will discuss their book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is requested.)
SATURDAY MARCH 9
- Lindz Amer (”Hooray for She, He, Ze, and They!: What Are Your Pronouns Today?”) will read their children’s book at 10 a.m. at All She Wrote Books. (Registration is required.)
- Katie Slivensky (”This Wolf Was Different”) will be in conversation with Hannah Salyer at 11 a.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is requested.)