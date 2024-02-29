fb-pixelBoston area author events March 3 through March 9 Skip to main content
Author readings around Boston through March 9

Anna Quindlen, Dennis Lehane, Michael Schulman, Maria Hinojosa, David Netto, Nathan Tavares, Lisa Unger, and Colum McCann are among the authors appearing at local bookstores and venues this week.

Updated February 29, 2024, 10:00 a.m.
Dennis Lehane is among the authors appearing at local venues between March 3-9.

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY MARCH 3

  • Anna Quindlen (”After Annie”) will be in conversation with Robin Kall at 11 a.m. at The Lenox Hotel. (Tickets are $50 and include a copy of the book, complimentary croissants, coffee and tea, a gift bag, and access to a mimosa bar.)
  • Mark Binder will read his children’s stories at noon at the Boston Public Market.
  • Dennis Lehane (”Small Mercies”) will be in conversation with David Leonard at 1:30 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Central location. (Registration is required; in-person tickets are sold out.)
  • Zibby Owens (”Blank”) will be in conversation with Hanna Halperin at 2 p.m. at Thistle & Leek. (Tickets are $50 and include a copy of the book as well as food and drinks.)
  • Scott Magoon (”Rocket Ship, Solo Trip”) will read his children’s book at 3 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Registration is required.)
  • Poet Kayla Kennedy will read from her work at 7 p.m. at the Lizard Lounge. (Tickets are $10, event is 21+.)

