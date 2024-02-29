A single mother from Tunisia lost two of her daughters to ISIS. ‘Four Daughters’ tells their true story — using actors.

After watching her life story unfold onscreen, however, Olfa Hamrouni felt differently about herself. She could see that she is “nuanced,” she said, “at least in this movie.”

“I know I’m horrible,” she told the filmmaker, Kaouther Ben Hania, before the lights went down. “I already know.”

When the Academy Award-nominated documentary “Four Daughters” premiered at Cannes last May, the mother of those four daughters sat down to watch the completed film for the first time.

“Four Daughters” recounts the saga of Hamrouni, a single mother from Tunisia who rules her growing daughters with an iron fist, and loses her two eldest to radicalization — to “the wolves,” as she says.

Ben Hania, whose previous film, “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (2020), was an Oscar nominee for best international feature film, reached out to Hamrouni in 2016, after she began appearing on Tunisian television to berate the state for failing to keep her daughters from defecting to Libya and ISIS, the Islamic terrorist organization.

“In the media,” Ben Hania said, “she was portrayed as a very evil woman.”

The filmmaker struggled to tell the family’s story until she hit upon the idea of bringing in actors to portray Olfa and the two missing daughters.

“When I came up with this idea, everything went faster,” Ben Hania said on a recent Zoom call. Ahead of the Academy Awards on March 10, “Four Daughters” opens Friday for a weekend run at the Brattle.

“That doesn’t mean I didn’t have doubt,” Ben Hania added. “I was eaten by doubt all the time.”

Director Kaouther Ben Hania. Laurent Koffel

“Four Daughters” explores several ageless themes — motherhood, patriarchy, religion, repression. It also shines a key light on the art of acting, and how it bleeds into real life.

“I cast the actresses mainly for their personality,” Ben Hania explained. “I was looking for actresses who are empathic. The relationship between them and the two young girls went beyond my expectations. They quickly became very close — almost like real sisters, but sisters of cinema.”

On camera, Olfa’s two younger daughters, Eya and Tayssir, are magnetic. Even when they’re recalling an abusive stepfather or their distress about their older sisters’ disappearance, they’re clearly eager for the opportunity to tell their story, wrenching as it often is.

“Olfa and her two daughters are natural-born storytellers. They own their story,” Ben Hania said. Their openness gave her the “passion” to make this movie.

“When I met them, the girls were still young,” Ben Hania said. They’d been seeing a therapist they didn’t like; the director helped them find another one.

“I think being a filmmaker or a writer, we are dealing with human nature, you know,” said Ben Hania, speaking from a hotel room in Columbia, Missouri, where she was preparing to screen the film at a conference coinciding with the True/False Film Fest. “You have to be a little bit of a psychologist, in a way. It’s why I keep doing documentaries. You are dealing with human nature. We are not imagining characters. You have to deal with real people’s lives.”

"Four Daughters," directed by Kaouther Ben Hania. Kino Lorber

In Missouri, Ben Hania was scheduled to participate in a Q&A moderated by Robert Greene, who specializes in his own boundary-blurring documentaries (“Bisbee ‘17,” “Procession”). Ben Hania cited an earlier work of Greene’s, “Kate Plays Christine” (2016), as a particular inspiration. In fact, she wrote to him during the production of her film, “just to not feel alone,” she said with a laugh.

While growing up in her native Tunisia, she attended the Ecole des Arts et du Cinema. Later, in Paris, she studied at La Femis and the Sorbonne. There she was introduced to the work of the late Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, whose 1990 film “Close-Up” is a landmark work of docufiction.

“We don’t have a lot of movies like this because it’s very risky terrain for film,” she said. “It’s not the classical form. You can easily have a very bad movie.”

To play Olfa (who also appears on camera, coaching the actors to get the details right), Ben Hania hired Hend Sabry, a leading lady in Egyptian cinema. Born in Tunisia, Sabry starred in the 2022 Netflix series “Finding Ola.” Asked to compare her to a Western actor, the director didn’t hesitate.

“Cate Blanchett,” she said.

On the set, Ben Hania purposefully worked with a small, mostly female crew. They wrote and signed a contract together agreeing to leave all judgment aside.

“I did everything to make them feel comfortable,” she said. “It became a bubble of empathy.”

Olfa and her two daughters are hoping to attend the Academy Awards, but they’re facing visa issues. They were all together last year in Cannes, where they took plenty of photos with the actors.

“They were amazing on the red carpet,” said Ben Hania. “We have these beautiful photos. All these women.”

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.