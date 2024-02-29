Good show, bad ending

At times, I pity the poor TV writer. He, she, or they spend the bulk of their creative lives keeping a story afloat, juggling plots, devising more subplots, and basically compelling the ship forward, always forward. As if driving a Flintstones car, they have to work hard and with consistency to propel; to stop requires a rush of counter-intuitive effort. Stopping goes against everything they’ve been doing for years. Does Hollywood need to train a crew of closers, writers who come in and assist with a show’s finish, who haven’t been invested in it for years? Maybe so.

Good luck to you, Mr. Larry David. The end is near — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” wraps its 12-season run on April 7 — and the pressure is on. Can you come up with a better payoff for loyal viewers than you did with “Seinfeld,” which wrapped in 1998 with a much-disliked, clip-heavy finale? Can you deliver a resolution that won’t fall into the crowded ranks of horrible endings in TV history?

A scene from the final "Seinfeld" episode. Maybe if Kramer hadn't worn a tie? Castle Rock Entertainment

For a long time, pretty much until the 1970s, TV shows — with the exception of “The Fugitive,” in 1967 — didn’t generally wrap up with intentional finales; they simply left the air, the characters abandoned in some kind of loop with no endpoint. Unlike now, scripted television wasn’t considered worthy of even some of the more basic storytelling practices. There was no understanding that viewers were attached, that they craved a conclusion of some kind, that, on both emotional and artistic levels, they deserved a clear goodbye — the kind that “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” served up with its group hug in 1977. Series just evaporated, and even the cast and crew didn’t get a finale to help them process their own feelings about leaving a chapter of their lives behind.

Now finales are expected, and often they are played up as TV events. And we judge them intensely, despite all the misses (“Dexter,” “Lost,” “Game of Thrones,” “Roseanne,” “House”) among the few hits (“Six Feet Under,” “Mad Men”). A bad finale can put me off an entire series, especially if that series is a mystery that has consistently promised to tie things up satisfyingly. I’ve been told I put too much emphasis on the end when it’s all really about the trip to that end — you know, “maybe the real treasure is the friends we made along the way” and all that. But if someone asked me whether or not to binge “Lost,” I would certainly hesitate, knowing how, for me, it ultimately fell apart.

Recently, I faced the same question with “True Detective: Night Country,” which, as a miniseries written with an end in mind, has less of an excuse for its hurried, exposition-heavy finale. The first five episodes were well-done — a pair of strong leads in Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, an expertly dark Alaskan atmosphere, and an original plot that blended the disappearance of eight scientists on an Arctic research base, a careless local mining company, a cold murder case, and, alas, a detached tongue. Some were vocal online about how much they disliked the show throughout. I was transported by it.

But that last episode was largely a turn-off for me, from the illogic of the detectives’ journey through the caves to the reliance on the supernatural as an answer. It all felt sloppy and too convenient at the same time, with too much telling rather than showing, and the more I thought about it all, the more questions I had involving the death of the adopted child of Foster’s Danvers, how exactly the scientists died if it wasn’t the cold, and, still, what was that tongue doing there? There certainly was enough resolution to the larger plots, but it was conveyed gracelessly and with holes galore.

I usually don’t expect quite as much from the end of a comedy. As long as the show wasn’t all a dream, or a fantasy by an autistic boy looking into a snow globe, and as long as Susie Essman gives us one last tirade for the road, and as long as the late Richard Lewis gets a proper final nod, I suspect that “Curb” will end on a satisfying note. I also suspect that Larry David, who has made jokes about the “Seinfeld” finale on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and who often plays against expectations, isn’t fretting too much about whether his show leaves with a big bang or a big whimper.

