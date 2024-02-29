No one’s ever accused Jennifer Lopez of making fame, or longevity, look easy

At least Affleck thought the book was private. Then Lopez shared it with a bunch of musicians working on her ninth studio album, inspired by their rekindled romance.

It has to do with the couple’s penchant for writing each other letters over the years — letters that he collected into a private book, also titled “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” and gave to her when they got back together.

“They were like, ‘Yeah, we call you Pen Affleck,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’” he tells the camera. “I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s ‘the greatest love story never told,’ and if you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.”

There’s plenty of irony (and some beauty and poetry) in this behind-the-scenes documentary, which premiered Tuesday on Prime Video and completes an artistic trifecta for Lopez: Her first studio album in a decade, “This Is Me . . . Now,” came out in mid-February, along with its $20 million cinematic companion, “This Is Me . . . Now: A Love Story.”

Early on in the documentary, Lopez explains she wants to make a musical film based on “This Is Me . . . Now” and chronicling her journey since the release of her 2002 album, “This Is Me . . . Then.” When she learns that no one wants to fund her passion project, she decides to finance it herself.

Lopez also co-wrote and stars, sings, and dances in the 65-minute opus, which truly defies categorization. Imagine if a telenovela had an orgy with a deck of tarot cards while Freud sat and watched. She plays a grieving lover named “Artist,” who embarks on a journey to mend her heart and soul, guided by her therapist (rapper Fat Joe), a star-studded celestial Zodiac Council (including Jane Fonda and Neil deGrasse Tyson), and some concerned friends who stage a sex-addict intervention for her.

All that is served after we’ve barely had a chance to digest sequences featuring an animated Puerto Rican myth about star-crossed lovers; a tragic motorcycle accident; a cameo by Affleck as a blond broadcaster delivering the newsflash that “We have no love for each other, we have no love for ourselves”; and a strenuous song-and-stomp number, “Hearts and Flowers,” set in a “Heart Factory” that runs on red flower petals harvested and processed by a bunch of hot Rosie the Riveters laboring for love. Or something like that.

Some critics have dismissed Lopez’s cinematic efforts as a desperate bid for attention after two long decades in an ever-shifting spotlight. I see it differently: At an age when many women feel invisible, a 54-year-old mother of two hoofing it through a self-funded, often self-deprecating fantasia is as much an act of defiance as it is one of self-acceptance. “I didn’t have to do this,“ she says at one point in the documentary. “It’s not like anybody was clamoring for the next J.Lo record, you know what I mean?”

This is a woman who knows who she is and how she’s perceived. No one’s ever accused her of making fame, or longevity, look easy, but she’s taken her flops in stride and emerged as more than a sum of her famous parts — an OG influencer who’s associated as much with failure (see “Gigli,” or actually don’t) as she is with success (see “Out of Sight”; really, she’s so good).

Lopez is the type of celebrity — usually female — the media loves to label as “fearless,” but she debunks that here. “I’m scared. . . . I don’t act like I’m scared,” she says, “but that’s the secret to my whole [expletive] career.”

You can keep your fearless, effortless, down-to-earth idols. I’ll take J.Lo, the only superstar both vulnerable and bold enough to put out an autobiographical documentary whose title brings to mind the story of Jesus Christ. Is her doc on a par with the work of, say, Frederick Wiseman? No. Is it an enjoyable way to spend 86 minutes while pedaling on your exercise bike? Sure. (Interestingly, the press bio for director Jason Bergh emphasizes not previous films but “notable clients,” listing Lopez alongside brands like Jaguar, Pepsi, and Disney.)

If you’ve lived on Planet Earth for the past couple of decades, you likely know the contours of her story: how she went from “Jenny from the Block” in the Bronx to Fly Girl on TV’s “In Living Color” to singer, movie star, fashion icon, and mogul. “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” fills in some details, including what exactly led to the breakup of Ben and Jennifer, then better known as “Bennifer,” just days before their wedding in 2003, and how they’ve navigated being back in the public eye since reuniting in 2021. (They tied the knot the next year; Jennifer Lopez became Jennifer Affleck.)

Mostly, though, it focuses on J.Lo’s two-decade “journey to self-love,” featuring interviews with the superstar, who recalls the emotional neglect she felt growing up, and how she tried to draw attention to herself by working hard “‘cause I was the best at that.” She confides her biggest fear is that “I’ll fail at being a parent,” and grows emotional talking about toxic past relationships. I believed her when she said she spent years putting on a brave face and pretending to be fine when she wasn’t — because she didn’t want to seem “weak or damaged or dysfunctional. … I wanted to seem strong and powerful and able.”

I can attest to that — sort of. I met Lopez at a New York recording studio in 2007 when she was finishing up her sixth studio album, “Brave,” and I was profiling her for a women’s magazine. Celebrities who’ve been dragged through the tabloids are often inscrutable, but she was impenetrable, addressing many questions in the second-person (a hypothetical “you”) rather than the first-person.

At the time, she was married to the singer Marc Anthony — husband No. 3, and the father of her twins — who attempted to sum up her influence on pop culture, particularly on multi-hyphenates who’ve leveraged their celebrity into multimillion-dollar brands. “They’re sitting in the seat that she created,” he told me. “You understand what I’m saying? She had to build the seat. She was one of those people who handcrafted this seat that you could sit on. And now everybody’s just: ‘Oh, you don’t have a seat? Want to sit down?’”

The thing is, J.Lo rarely sits down. She’s always on the move. “I forget how much older I am than everybody now,” she says in the documentary, after a dance-rehearsal scene. “Everybody else is 22. Just trying to keep up with them.”

“She’s still pushing the rock uphill,” Affleck says. “And I want to say, like, ‘You did it . . . you don’t have to carry this, you don’t have anything to prove.’”

But she can’t help it — she’s got no chill, and her effort is always on display. She sings, she dances, she falls, she fails, she tries again.

I think that’s what I love about her most, actually — she always tries again.

