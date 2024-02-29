Local bestsellers for the week ended Feb. 25

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

4. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

5. Martyr! Kaveh Akbar Knopf

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

7. The Book of Love Kelly Link Random House

8. Iron Flame Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

9. Tom Lake Ann Patchett Harper

10. The Bee Sting Paul Murray Farrar, Straus and Giroux

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection Charles Duhigg Random House

3. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

4. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

5. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

6. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

7. Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story Leslie Jamison Little, Brown and Company

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

9. The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care: Affirmations, Self-Love and Life Lessons According to the Internet’s Beloved Mushroom Frog Maybell Eequay Summersdale

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

2. Horse Geraldine Brooks Penguin

3. Bride Ali Hazelwood Berkley

4. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

5. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone Benjamin Stevenson Mariner Books

6. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

7. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

8. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Penguin Books

9. A Court of Mist and Fury Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Atria

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

3. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

4. Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom Ilyon Woo Simon & Schuster

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

8. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

9. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir Dolly Alderton Harper Perennial

10. American Prometheus: The Trimpth and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.