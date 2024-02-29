Composer Matthew Aucoin is bringing his slimmed-down ‘Eurydice’ opera to Boston

Now, Boston audiences will have an opportunity to see a slimmed-down arrangement of Aucoin’s “Eurydice” courtesy of Boston Lyric Opera, which commissioned a chamber version of the work following its run at the Met .

The opera, which premiered at Los Angeles Opera in 2020, greatly expanded on its source material, an intimate play of the same name by Sarah Ruhl, who adapted the libretto.

When composer Matthew Aucoin’s “Eurydice” first played New York’s Metropolitan Opera, the production boasted an offstage chorus and an orchestra of around 70 players. Hailed as an “ arresting tour de force ,” it was beamed to theaters across the country via the Met’s Live in HD program, filling seats from San Diego to St. Petersburg.

Advertisement

The slimmed-down version features an orchestra of 17. Here, cast members are shown during a walkthrough at the Huntington Theatre. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Boston production, which opens at the Huntington Theatre Friday, is closer in scale to Ruhl’s original play, abandoning the offstage chorus and shedding all but 17 players from the orchestra. The result, Aucoin said, is a distilled version of the work that retains much of the original’s “essential color.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“The story is an intimate one,” said Aucoin, who will conduct the Boston performances. “I always had in mind that it would be nice to have a kind of pocket version of the piece that could be performed by small- to medium-sized companies.”

Unlike most works about the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, Aucoin’s opera concentrates on Eurydice, who is reunited with her father in the Underworld after she dies on her wedding day. Once in Hades, she struggles to recall her husband, Orpheus, who eventually makes his ill-fated descent to save her.

The new version came about after BLO chief executive Bradley Vernatter met Aucoin for coffee following the opera’s New York premiere.

“I was just immediately compelled by the work,” said Vernatter, who recalled wanting to be “closer to the story.” “I thought this piece might really lend itself to an alternative exploration, looking at it in a more intimate setting that has a more immediate connection between the audience and the artists and the stories on the stage.”

Advertisement

BLO commissioned the chamber orchestration of "Eurydice" following its run at the Met. "I always had in mind that it would be nice to have a kind of pocket version of the piece," said Aucoin. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The BLO ended up co-commissioning the work with Opera Grand Rapids, which will mount the production next season.

Since graduating from Harvard in 2012, Aucoin has become one of the era’s most sought-after composers. Raised in Medfield, he worked as an assistant conductor at the Met before the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge premiered his opera “Crossing” in 2015. In the years since, Aucoin (who is the son of Globe theater critic Don Aucoin) has served as LA Opera’s first artist-in-residence, cofounded the American Modern Opera Company, garnered a MacArthur “genius” grant, and authored a book, “The Impossible Art: Adventures in Opera.”

While Aucoin has been busy reimagining “Eurydice,” his main project is “Music for New Bodies,” an evening-length song cycle based on the poetry of his one-time mentor Jorie Graham. Aucoin is collaborating with acclaimed theater director Peter Sellars on the work, which will premiere this April in a concert performance at Rice University in Houston.

Graham was recently diagnosed with cancer, and Aucoin said many of the poems in “Music for New Bodies” are told from the perspective of a woman undergoing a kind of cancer treatment.

“There’s this sense of reality really blurring,” said Aucoin, adding that a fully staged version is also in the works. “The speaker of these poems is meditating on what might replace the human species. What are we replacing ourselves with? Are these voices in my head AI-generated?

Advertisement

“Then there are these hallucinatory passages in which voices from the planet seem to speak, telling us of the damage we’ve inflicted,” he said.

Aucoin also has another commission from the Met, a retelling of “Demons,” Fyodor Dostoevsky’s harrowing tale of nihilism and the breakdown of social order. He’s collaborating on the opera with Pulitzer Prize finalist (and “Succession” scribe) Will Arbery, who is writing the opera’s libretto, or text.

“It’s basically an X-ray of how very lost young men fall prey to extreme political ideologies,” said Aucoin, who added that the 19th-century novel could serve as a blueprint for “alt-right internet circles. It feels very close to the bone.”

Amid these projects, Aucoin said returning to “Eurydice” has been like a balm, adding that Ruhl’s work “has a kind of sweetness and lightness and sense of humor” to it.

“I feel like I’m a million miles away in the music I’m writing at the moment,” he said. “It feels a little bit like encountering a different person, but in this case, I go, ‘I kind of liked that person.’”

Aucoin (left) with director Douglas Fitch, who called the Orpheus myth "the perfect human story." Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Aucoin seemed at home during a rehearsal at the Huntington last week. Perched on a tall chair in the orchestra pit, he offered occasional notes to performers while also conferring with director Douglas Fitch.

He was mainly happy with his pared down score, particularly with the “bright, technicolor winds and percussion.”

Advertisement

“The difference comes in the strings,” said Aucoin. “One string player is radically different from the sound of 16 first violins. It’s the difference between an individual and a texture.”

Fitch, who also designed the production’s set and costumes, called “Eurydice” a simple story that doesn’t require a huge production “to make you believe in it.”

“It ends up being a much more intimate experience,” he said. “We get to focus all the attention on those same storytellers, and none of it has to be put back into the hands of a larger apparatus.”

As a director, Fitch has returned to the Orpheus myth repeatedly over the years (including a 2016 production that included Aucoin’s “The Orphic Moment”). He’s drawn to it in part by what it says about our faith in others as Orpheus attempts to lead Eurydice out of Hades without looking back.

“It’s a fascinating, mysterious, simple metaphor of what we go through when we are asked to trust other people,” he said. “It’s the perfect human story.”

EURYDICE

At The Huntington Theatre, March 1-10 (times vary).

Tickets $33-$288. www.blo.org

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him @malcolmgay.