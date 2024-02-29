Nathan Tavares gets a chance to rewrite a story from years ago in ‘Welcome to Forever’

Growing up in Somerset, the son of Azorean immigrants, Nathan Tavares was in love with stories. There were the tales his dad would invent as they walked around the neighborhood, the science fiction shows he watched with his mom at night, and the big book of Bullfinch’s Greek mythology that he devoured after school.

“Getting into these fantastical stories really made me excited to get into writing,” says Tavares, who’s just published his second novel, “Welcome to Forever.”

While earning his MFA in fiction from Lesley University, Tavares tried to focus on literary fiction. Back then, he says, “Sci-fi was almost like a dirty secret. It wasn’t really looked on as favorably as it is now.”

Advertisement

But he couldn’t stay away from his real passion for long. With “Welcome to Forever,” Tavares returned to an early version of the novel, which followed a straight couple in the aftermath of a tragic loss. “That book was fine,” he says, “But now that I’m older there’s things that I want to write about and have the courage to write about now that I don’t think I did ten years ago. It was a nice chance to have a do-over.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

In the revision, the long-married spouses are men. “Even ten years ago I thought, ‘no one’s going to buy a book that’s a sci-fi story about two men. It was almost like a business decision to write a straight love story,” says Tavares. “And now I know that people are looking for stories that more accurately reflect the world around them.”

The midcentury books that are considered foundational sci-fi texts are monochromatic, often misogynistic and homophobic, he adds. But there’s been a big change in the field. “We’re writing about the future; it should be welcoming and diverse.”

In the novel, characters grapple with big questions about memory, technology, and humanity. Tavares credits his interest in spirituality and mental health with helping him engage those ideas. Despite the futuristic innovations his book describes, he says, “there is some sort of innate spark of humanity that you can’t replicate in a machine or with code or AI. That’s one thing I try to celebrate in this book – that idea of what makes us human.”

Advertisement

Nathan Tavares will read at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, at Brookline Booksmith.

Kate Tuttle is a freelance writer and editor.