Preserving the history of New England’s LGBTQ+ communities online; ‘Whale Fall’ wins children’s science book award

The History Project works to document and preserve the history of LGBTQ+ communities of New England. Founded in 1980, it’s a historical society and a museum, and now maintains one of the largest independent LGBTQ+ archives in the country. Next weekend, in collaboration with the Boston Public Library, and in honor of the opening of Women’s History Month, the History Project is leading a Wikipedia Edit-a-thon, focusing on Queer Women of New England Throughout History: “Help us improve the digital visibility of historic queer women by editing Wikipedia!” The event offers the opportunity to learn about local queer figures and to boost their digital presences. Attendees need not have Wikipedia editing experience; the History Project will run two training sessions, at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and will be present throughout to answer questions and support the process with reference materials and information. The Edit-a-thon takes place on Saturday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jamaica Plain Branch of the BPL, 30 South St., Jamaica Plain. The event is free, and people can show up for any part of it. Attendees are asked to bring a laptop or tablet.

New poetry collection encompasses the vast and the mundane

In poet Zach Savich’s new collection, “Momently,” out this week from the Boston-based Black Ocean, he offers the small facts and daily truths seen sidelong or straight ahead, and they feel as big as they’re meant to be and somehow much, much bigger. “I stayed awake on the drive/ by imagining telling you/ I stayed awake on the drive.” Birds collect threads and bits to create their homes; compass needles swing; one “poured too much to the cup/ and bent to the cup.” These simple moments that happen in the world, the accumulation of all these moments, all this movement, this is what Savich presents to us, and warns, “beware those seeing meaning more/ than motion.” The book, in these moments, in these bits of living, presents an ethics of attention, an ethics of assumption and direction, an ethics of “everything that isn’t endless.” “I understand eternity,” he writes, “I’m small in the same way.” Savich moves between the vastness and the right here, from a hamburger in the parking lot to the circumstantial soul, and in doing so, we’re placed in the both-at-once as well, reminded of the grace and nothingness of the regular, a kid shouting cannonball and stepping on a pail. “Oh poetry help us understand less much better,” he writes. And such is what his poems do.

‘Whale Fall’ wins children’s science book award

What happens to a whale after its death? After it falls in silence to the dark on the ocean floor? A picture book written by Melissa Stewart, who lives in Acton, and lushly illustrated by Rob Dunlavey, of Natick, tells the story of the ways a whale’s body nourishes organisms and serves the ocean ecosystem for half a century after it dies. “Whale Fall” (Random House Studio) recently won the 2024 American Association for the Advancement of Science/Subaru Excellence in Science Book Award, which honors the best science books for children and young adults. A 70,000-pound gray whale comes to rest at the bottom of the sea; slow-moving sleeper sharks feed on blubber and skin; boneless hagfish continue the feast, grinding the food with “teeth-like structures made of the same material as your fingernails”; once flesh is removed, zombie worms “blanket the bones,” absorbing fats and proteins. A sweeping range of scavengers make use of the whale, and Dunlavey’s oceanic illustrations are both dreamy and informative.

Coming out

“My Heavenly Favorite” by Lucas Rijneveld, translated from the Dutch by Michele Hutchinson (Graywolf)

“The Hearing Test” by Eliza Barry Callahan (Catapult)

“Bite Your Friends: Stories of the Body Militant” by Fernanda Eberstadt (Europa)





Pick of the week

Heather Weirich Roy of Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord, N.H., recommends “The Lost Library” by Rebecca Stead and Wendy Mass (Feiwel & Friends): “This story is of one town that tragically loses their beloved library, and it takes decades for the town to recover from the loss. All that’s needed to make things right is a cat named Mortimer, several mice, a few ghosts, a little free library, and a curious boy. To quote the book: ‘Being a great reader has nothing to do with reading great sophisticated books, or reading great long books, or even reading a great many books. Being a great reader means feeling something about books.’”