Are you ready to place your Oscar bets for best documentary short?

If you’ve been reading the last few weeks, you have an inside track. Along with my capsule reviews, I’ve told you my guesses for best animated short and best live-action short . Now it’s time for the best documentary short category. I think this is the easiest of the shorts categories to predict. Famous last words!

Oscars night is fast approaching, which means you have little time to make your final bets for your Oscars pool. March 10 will be here before you know it, and my next Critic’s Notebook will be my Academy Award predictions.

‘Island in Between’

“More and more I feel like a kid whose parents are caught in a three-way custody battle,” says director S. Leo Chiang in this short about Kinmen, a Taiwanese island located 30 minutes from Xiamen, China. The battle is between the three countries that have shaped him: his native Taiwan; the United States, where he spent several decades; and mainland China, which he started visiting once a ferry from Kinmen to Xiamen began operating.

Recently returning to Taipei to live, Chiang discusses his own feelings about the tensions between China and Taiwan, and questions what will happen if China invades Kinmen. Gorgeous overhead shots of Kinmen fill the screen, including images of tanks used when the island was the Taiwanese frontline during the Chinese Civil War. As we watch scenes with Chiang and his parents, and listen to his narration, we realize that the island in the title isn’t Kinmen, it’s Chiang. (★★★)

"Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó," directed by Sean Wang and Sam Davis.

‘Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó'

In this Disney short, director Sean Wang makes a home movie of sorts about his grandmothers, Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó. It’s a document that will allow future generations to spend time with relatives they may never have met or were too young to remember. The women share the same bed and bicker like an old married couple. The press kit describes the duo as “a grandma super team that dances, stretches and farts their sorrows away.”

I can’t do better than that summary, but I will say the short’s a bit more introspective and sad than you think. The hilarious last line makes abundantly clear that the two women are playing to their grandson’s camera, enjoying themselves and dispensing grandmotherly wisdom about aging and death. Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó are a charming pair, and this film about them will make you call your Nana. (★★★)

"The Barber of Little Rock," directed by John Hoffman and Christine Turner.

‘The Barber of Little Rock’

The one short I wish had been longer. Arlo Washington is a fascinating subject, a community advocate who founded a barber college and a nonprofit bank called People Trust, both of which serve the underprivileged residents of Little Rock, Ark. Directors John Hoffman and Christine Turner follow Washington as he teaches at the college and meets with people seeking loans. Some are looking to expand or start their businesses, others are suffering from unforeseen tragedies like house fires.

The short aims to show how the negative perception of Black and low-income people affects their ability to get financial assistance to better themselves. Washington discusses generational wealth and redlining, and suggests that Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) like his bank are correctives. Though we meet several people who were helped by Washington’s businesses, their stories feel rushed. That left me feeling a little frustrated. (★★½)

"The Last Repair Shop," directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers.

‘The Last Repair Shop’

An opening credit tells us that Los Angeles is one of the last cities in America that “provides freely repaired musical instruments to students.” Director and musician Kris Bowers and co-director Ben Proudfoot introduce us to four employees of one of those instrument repair shops. Their life stories include a single mother who emigrated from Mexico, an Armenian escaping war, a gay man coming out in the 1970s, and a movie lover whose band once played with Elvis in Las Vegas. Each repair shop interviewee specializes in one of four instrument types (woodwinds, strings, brass, and piano) that match their personalities.

Students are also on hand to discuss what their instruments mean to them.

The common thread here is how music can not only heal but can bring people together. There’s also a subtle message about how the cutting of music and arts programs in schools is detrimental to students’ educational and emotional growth.

“The Last Repair Shop” ends with an orchestral composition by Bowers played by the students and the repairers. It’s incredibly moving. This was my favorite documentary short, which means it won’t win. Proudfoot’s recent Oscar win in this category for “The Queen of Basketball” also decreases its chances. (★★★★)

"The ABC of Book Banning," directed by Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic.

‘The ABCs of Book Banning’

An interesting idea poorly executed. This short starts out with young kids and teenagers discussing the banned books they have read. These books have been challenged by groups like Moms for Liberty and so on. Hearing from the people these groups supposedly are protecting is a smart and intriguing premise. We also hear readings from a few of the authors whose books have been challenged.

Unfortunately, “The ABCs of Book Banning” quickly devolves into an embarrassing and simplistic series of onscreen lines from banned books overlaid by a graphic emulating an ink stamp that says “BANNED.” It looks like the opening title of “MARRIED . . . WITH CHILDREN” repeated 50 times. These lines are not only out of context; they don’t explain why a book is under attack.

The device completely undermines the short’s argument, which is too important to mess up. As a result, “The ABCs of Book Banning” does the disservice of preaching solely to the choir. Of course, it will win the Oscar. (★½)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.