Oscar nominee Randolph was also divine in ‘High Fidelity’

Da’vine Joy Randolph has been deservedly collecting awards and nominations, including an Oscar nod, for her performance in “The Holdovers,” as the cafeteria manager whose son was killed in Vietnam. So now is my opportunity to mention her TV work, most notably in “High Fidelity,” the Hulu adaptation of the 1995 Nick Hornby novel and the 2000 film adaptation starring John Cusack.

I was a fan of the show, which flipped the sex and color of the main character, a record-store owner, so that Rob was now a Black woman named Robyn (but called Rob), played by Zoe Kravitz. I like it when a reboot effectively changes up a story line; in this case, the switch enabled the show to undo — and ridicule — many of the gender and race cliches that have always made rock ’n’ roll into a white male domain. The first few episodes are just OK, but by midseason it all falls together nicely, with Kravitz’s record store owner warming up and the cast’s chemistry improving.