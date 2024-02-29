Kate Winslet stars as an Eastern European dictator in an HBO Max miniseries ‘The Regime’

The new HBO miniseries is set in a fictional country in Central Europe led by Chancellor Elena Vernham (Kate Winslet), a hypochondriacal dictator who’s coddled like a toddler by her staff. She is paranoid — about her country’s relationship with the United States, yes, but more so about the possibility of breathing in mold — and, like most power-mongers, she is rabidly insecure. One of her few true skills is the ability to dress up and giddily deliver TV statements — and, amusingly, songs — about how great things are going. It’s banal propaganda, of course; she has no concept of the struggles beyond her gilded palace walls.

Her world heats up when she hires a soldier named Herbert “The Butcher” Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts) to operate a device that measures moisture in the air around her. Their chemistry is explosive, despite the socio-cultural distance between her verbal patter and his grunting simplicity, and they become inseparable, two peas in a deranged pod. A populist of sorts, he tries to control her and steer her toward land reform — and she doesn’t seem opposed to it at first, since she’s essentially an empty shell with no core belief system. Meanwhile her indulgent palace staff — including her passive husband, Nicky (Guillaume Gallienne), and her fretting assistant, Agnes (Andrea Riseborough) — watch in horror, waiting for her latest fancy to pass. Children get tired of their toys after a spell, don’t they?

The miniseries, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m., was created by Will Tracy, who, with writing credits that include “Succession,” “The Menu,” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” is no stranger to satire. But while “The Regime” takes a fast-paced approach and sweeps you along with the story, the broad humor is not especially fresh. We’ve seen tyrants made ridiculous on TV and in the movies, from Charlie Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator” to “The Interview” and “The Great,” and we’ve seen it done with more resonance, wit, and specificity. The exaggerations in the miniseries are amusing, but familiar and one-note, as, again and again, we see just how delusional the world of an autocrat and her supporters truly is. Grasping at absolute power = bad; that’s about as much nuance as you’ll find here.

So if you watch “The Regime,” don’t expect the kind of clever sendups that, as in Armando Iannucci’s “Veep” and “The Thick of It,” elevate political comedy into something higher than simple black-and-white farce. What you can expect, though, is some entertaining work from Winslet, who appears to relish the chance to go a little Peter Sellers on us. She plays an eccentric neurotic with gusto, barking out irrational orders and adding on a dismissive “Yah?” to punctuate her demands. It’s the dictator’s version of upspeak; instead of ending her sentences with a questioning inflection, she ends them with the tonal suggestion of agreement.

In a number of over-the-top scenes, Elena steals away to a room where her father’s body lies, slowly rotting in a glass coffin a year after his death, his face a kind of melting Incredible Hulk. Winslet is fully committed to the absurdity in these and other preposterous moments, speaking to her “Daddy” with the kind of honesty she rarely shows the living. Winslet also commits to Elena’s lying and her low opinion of her public as she uses the media to spin her self-serving decisions involving America and China. As Elena swings from calculating to purely helpless and back again, Winslet makes both extremes fit into a believable whole. She’s far from the deep drama of her two previous HBO miniseries, “Mildred Pierce” and “Mare of Easttown,” but she’s consistently entertaining.

Hugh Grant is onboard, briefly, as Elena’s degraded, jailed predecessor, and he’s excellent, in keeping with some of his other post-romcom work, including “A Very English Scandal.” The miniseries might have benefited from more of him, perhaps as Elena turns a deaf ear to the increasing possibility of a rebellion against her. Schoenaerts, in a very physical performance, is amusing as Herbert, but he is rarely able to show anything more subtle than a bullying oaf. Unlike Winslet, he is limited by the one-dimensionality of the story.

