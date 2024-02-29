Umbrella Stage keeps stepping up

Like Singletary, they rank among Greater Boston’s busiest actors. In a production helmed by Scott Edmiston, one of the area’s most highly regarded directors, they are tackling Tracy Letts’s edgy examination -- more like an exhumation -- of American history’s dark side.

When Damon Singletary begins performing Friday in “The Minutes” at Concord’s Umbrella Stage Company, he will see some familiar faces onstage, namely: Jeremiah Kissel, Richard Snee, and Steven Barkhimer.

“Edgy” and “dark” are not words that typically come to mind when the subject is suburban theater. Such venues have traditionally been more inclined to serve up theatrical comfort food, mostly in the form of musicals. (And, no small thing, free parking.)

Damon Singletary (left) and Ryan MacPherson rehearse a scene for the Umbrella Stage’s “The Minutes.” Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

But Umbrella Stage -- which began life as a community theater -- has been steadily fashioning a sharper identity. Producing artistic director Brian Boruta has made it his business to program contemporary works that are, while far from obscure, also far from comforting.

That spirit of adventure is what has drawn Singletary back time and again: “The Minutes” is his seventh show at Umbrella Stage Company. “This theater is stepping up its game,’’ the actor says. “They are challenging their audiences.’’

Boruta couldn’t have said it better himself. Although he did say it more colorfully a decade or so ago, when executive director Jerry Wedge said he needed to “articulate a vision’' for the theater company. Replied Boruta: “I want to do [expletive] that matters.’’

Today, Boruta defines that as “bold, innovative work that can engage audiences as participants in the dialogue.’’ Doing stuff that matters “has long been our guiding principle,” Boruta says.

The public dialogue around “The Minutes” could be lively. Letts’s drama unfolds at a town council meeting where a new member cannot get a straight answer from the other councilors as to why one of their colleagues has gone missing. Bit by bit, the ugly undercurrents coursing beneath the town’s official chronicle of its past begin to rise to the surface. “The Minutes” ultimately illustrates the falsity of the community’s -- and by extension the nation’s -- view of its origins.

Director Scott Edmiston during rehearsal for the Umbrella Stage production of “The Minutes.” Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

There are few communities more steeped in history than Concord. Next year will mark the 250th anniversary of the battles at Concord and Lexington that helped to set off the American Revolution. Discussions have begun on ways to “commemorate and celebrate the place of Concord in the history of our nation,’’ according to the town’s website.

Boruta says he chose to produce “The Minutes,” which ran on Broadway in 2022 with playwright Letts in the cast, because it “asks very big questions about our relationship to history, how that history can get rewritten and reshaped, and who has the power to do that -- and how we’re all a little complicit.”

In the theater company’s early years, Boruta says, the bulk of its audience came from places other than Concord. But as Umbrella Stage’s reputation was enhanced by word-of-mouth, local residents started showing up in greater numbers.

“Concord is an overwhelmingly white, prosperous community,’’ notes Boruta. “But they’re also willing to engage in these conversations.’’

He first got involved with the Concord theater as an actor, playing Cosmo Brown in a 2010 production of “Singin’ in the Rain.” Two years later, Boruta was named performing arts director at what was then a community theater operating out of the Emerson Umbrella Center for the Arts.

In the fall of 2019, Umbrella Stage transitioned to the status of a professional theater, operating under an Actors’ Equity contract that requires that actors be paid a certain amount.

Boruta’s unwillingness to play it safe has been reflected in some of the works he has chosen to stage in both iterations of Umbrella Stage.

The cast of “The Minutes” during rehearsal on the Umbrella Arts Center stage. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

To name a few: “Parade,’’ the Alfred Uhry-Jason Robert Brown musical about the 1915 lynching of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Georgia; Sam Shepard’s “True West,” in which two brothers — one a screenwriter, the other an alcoholic thief — undergo a reversal of roles and personalities that climaxes in a physical confrontation; “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson,’’ a raucous musical satire by Alex Timbers and Michael Friedman that depicted the nation’s seventh president as part populist, part demagogue, and part rock star -- and all opportunist.

Umbrella Stage productions in the last five years have included “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,’’ John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask’s rock musical about a transgender performer who was the victim of botched surgery; Kate Hamill’s “Dracula (A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really)”; and “Lizzie, the Musical,” about Lizzie Borden.

Umbrella Stage’s production of “Bent,’’ Martin Sherman’s searing drama about Nazi Germany’s persecution of gay people, was in its final stage of rehearsal in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters nationwide to shut down.

Once theaters were reopened, Umbrella Stage took a notable step, commissioning its first full-length original play, “Middleton Heights.” A dark comedy by Hortense Gerardo about a young Filipino woman and her family as they assimilate to new circumstances in a fictional suburb of Cleveland, “Middleton Heights’' premiered at Umbrella Stage last year.

Also in 2023, the company launched a concert series that has presented performances by dynamic Broadway performers Laura Benanti and Jeremy Jordan.

Most recently, the company staged “White Rabbit Red Rabbit,’’ an experimental piece about censorship and oppression by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour. A single actor -- a different one at each performance, none of whom has ever seen the script -- opens a sealed envelope and proceeds to perform the play cold.

A who’s who of Boston-area cultural figures took on “White Rabbit Red Rabbit,’’ among them the playwright-actress Melinda Lopez; novelist Gregory Maguire, author of “Wicked,’’ the book that spawned the blockbuster musical; Michael Bobbitt, executive director of the Mass Cultural Council; choreographer-director Ilyse Robbins; and actors Anthony Pires, Jr., Aimee Doherty, and Robert Saoud.

When Watertown’s New Repertory Theatre shut down for good last fall after nearly 40 years as a cornerstone of Boston-area theater, a lot of actors, directors, designers, and crew members were left with one fewer place to work.

Umbrella Stage could be in a position to help fill that gap. Within the Umbrella Center for the Arts, the company boasts a 344-seat mainstage and a black box space that can seat between 80 and 120 people, depending on the configuration.

BW Gonzalez (left) and Kai Clifton in a scene from "The Colored Museum" at Umbrella Stage Company in Concord. Gillian Mariner Gordon

Singletary’s experience has illustrated the possibilities for an actor, and the scope of the company’s ambition. He has played key roles in Umbrella Stage’s productions of Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,’’ about the politics and personal suffering of the AIDS epidemic; George C. Wolfe’s “The Colored Museum,’’ which deploys and then deconstructs racial stereotypes while toying with white assumptions; and August Wilson’s “Fences,’’ a drama about the lifelong repercussions for a Black man -- and his family -- who was denied a chance to play major league baseball by the “color bar.”

Early in 2019, when Boruta was planning the transition to a professional theater, he met with the late Spiro Veloudos, artistic director of Lyric Stage Company Boston, to get an idea of what would be involved.

According to Boruta, Veloudos “was very supportive and encouraging, saying that most of the larger or mid-sized organizations in town also started smaller or looked much different in earlier chapters.”

“We talked about nuts and bolts like financial models and organizational structure. He encouraged me to jump in and start having conversations and building relationships with many of the other theaters, actors, and artists in town.”

Throughout his career, hiring Boston actors was a top priority for Veloudos, who died last fall. He might be pleased to see his legacy living on at a theater 20 miles away from the city.













Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeAucoin.