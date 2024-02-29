Local group joins national hunger effort

XXFoodMedicine - The nonprofit About Fresh has partnered with local health care providers to deliver over 21,000 Fresh Box grocery deliveries to Boston-area patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. (About Fresh)

Boston-based nonprofit About Fresh this week committed $60 million to support the White House’s Challenge to End Hunger and Build Communities over five years through its Fresh Connect program that will generate data for research on how food can be used as medicine. The nonprofit also pledged $2.2 million over three years to support its Fresh Truck program, which is being spun off as a new independent nonprofit, that deploys retrofitted school buses as mobile markets bringing fresh food to neighborhoods. The announcements came during the Biden-Harris administration’s implementation of 141 commitments nationwide to end hunger, nearing $1.7 billion. About Fresh’s Fresh Connect program allows health care organizations to cover the cost of food for people they serve. — ESHA WALIA

MORTGAGES

Rates keep rising

The average long-term US mortgage rate rose for the fourth consecutive week, another setback for prospective homebuyers just as the spring homebuying season gets going. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.94 percent from 6.90 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.65 percent. The average rate is now just below its highest level since mid-December, when it was 6.95 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Best Buy’s sales down last quarter

Best Buy reported on Thursday a drop in fourth-quarter sales and profits as shoppers remain cautious about spending on consumer electronics. Results at the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain’s were below Wall Street views, but sales beat analysts’ expectations. Best Buy also issued guidance for annual sales and profits that were in line with Wall Street views. It’s a change from Best Buy’s sales during the depths of the pandemic, which were fueled by oversized spending from shoppers who splurged on gadgets to help them work from home or help their children with virtual learning. Government stimulus checks fueled a lot of that spending as well. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROBOTICS

Startup gets a big boost

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is looking to fuse its artificial intelligence systems into the bodies of humanoid robots as part of a new deal with robotics startup Figure. Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Figure announced the partnership Thursday along with $675 million in venture capital funding from a group that includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as well as Microsoft, chipmaker Nvidia, and the startup-funding divisions of Amazon, Intel, and OpenAI. Figure is less than two years old and doesn’t have a commercial product but is persuading influential tech industry backers to support its vision of shipping billions of human-like robots to the world’s workplaces and homes. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford electric vehicles can use Tesla charging stations with adapter

Owners of Ford electric vehicles can now use much of Tesla’s charging network in the United States and Canada, but there’s a hitch. They’ll need to get an adapter that Ford will provide for free, although the company won’t start shipping those until the end of March. Last May, Ford became the first automaker to reach an agreement with the Austin, Texas-based Tesla to charge on its network, which is the largest and most well-placed in the United States. Tesla has more than 26,000 plugs and nearly 2,400 Supercharger stations across the United States and Canada. Ford said its owners will have access to about 15,000 Tesla fast-charging plugs that are located strategically along travel corridors. Ford owners won’t be able to use some older Tesla plugs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEER

Anheuser-Busch sees higher profits despite Bud Light losses

Multinational beer and beverage company Anheuser-Busch InBev — maker of Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and Corona — reported on Thursday a 7 percent increase in operating profit for last year, even as sales sagged in the United States due to a decline in demand for Bud Light. The earnings news came hours after the company avoided a strike by 5,000 of its US workers as negotiators reached agreement late Wednesday. The Leuven, Belgium-based company is facing declining beer sales in the United States, where drinkers are increasingly opting for spirits, hard seltzers, and alcohol-free beverages. Bud Light, its best-selling brand there, faced a conservative backlash last year after it sent a commemorative can to transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Transgender rights supporters also deserted the brand, saying it didn’t do enough to support Mulvaney. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOTWEAR

Birkenstock retains its toehold

Birkenstock’s earnings beat analysts’ estimates as consumers snapped up its high-end sandals and clogs while other casual footwear makers struggled. Adjusted earnings were $88 million before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in the quarter ending in December, the company said Thursday in a statement. That compared with the $81.6 million average estimate. Since Birkenstock’s initial public offering in October, chief executive Oliver Reichert has tried to convince investors that the company can maintain its decade-long hot streak by staying fashionable, expanding its production capacity in Germany and Portugal, and targeting previously untapped countries like China and India. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SMARTPHONES

iPhone prices cut in China as demand wanes

Apple’s resellers in China are slashing the price of iPhone 15 models by as much as $180, signaling an unusually prolonged slump in demand. iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets are now selling at prices $180 lower than their original on Alibaba’s Tmall. It’s a steeper drop than the roughly $120 discount the company offered on its smartphone lineup around the same time last year, and there are similar reductions on JD.com Inc.’s online platform. Apple’s own store is selling the devices at original prices. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LUXURY

Rolex sales reach $10 billion

Rolex sales crested $10 billion for the first time as the top Swiss watch brand gained market share, according to a report by Morgan Stanley. The dominant Swiss luxury watch brand produced 1.24 million timepieces in 2023 with sales of $11.5 billion. That’s a gain of 11 percent from 2022, analysts at Morgan Stanley and Swiss firm LuxeConsult said in a report Wednesday, adding that Rolex’s current level of market share is “unprecedented.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Paramount saw sales drop in fourth quarter

Paramount Global, the parent of CBS, MTV, and other networks, said fourth-quarter sales fell 6 percent to $7.64 billion, the result of shrinking advertising on traditional TV channels. Subscribers to the Paramount+ streaming service rose to 67.5 million, increasing 4.1 million from the prior quarter and beating Wall Street estimates. The New York media giant registered a loss of $490 million in its streaming business, beating projections. Revenue grew to $1.87 billion. Viewers are canceling cable TV subscriptions and watching more video on demand, something that’s challenging traditional media companies as they struggle to wring profits from their own streaming services. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

