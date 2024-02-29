Boston nonprofit commits over $60 million to White House anti-hunger effort

The nonprofit also pledged $2.2 million over three years to support its Fresh Truck program, which it is spinning off as a new independent nonprofit , that deploys retrofitted school buses as mobile markets bringing fresh food to neighborhoods. The trucks also support local farmers and reinforce their connections to neighborhoods, the group said.

Boston-based nonprofit About Fresh this week committed $60 million to support the White House’s Challenge to End Hunger and Build Communities over five years through its Fresh Connect program that will generate data for research on how food can be used as medicine.

The announcements came as President Biden’s administration touted 141 commitments nationwide to end hunger, nearing $1.7 billion. About Fresh’s Fresh Connect program allows health care organizations to cover the cost of food for people they serve.

Through the commitment, About Fresh said it will produce the data needed to spark studies at top Food is Medicine research centers, particularly on “food prescription.” For About Fresh, food prescription is “any mechanism that enables a health plan or provider to get food to people,” said Josh Trautwein, cofounder and CEO.

“Ten years ago, we set out on a simple mission to get healthy food into Boston communities by turning one school bus into a grocery store,” Trautwein said in a statement. “Today, we celebrate as Fresh Truck has become a fixture in our communities and a meaningful resource to ensure people have consistent access to healthy food.”

